ArtsUP! LA Spotlights An All-Blind Cast In THE LAST ILLUSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A cast of all-blind actors will take the stage and perform magical illusions in the upcoming production of The Last Illusion.

Derived from the actual facts of Harry Houdini's life, The Last Illusion captivates the audience with its unique staging, intimacy and honesty. Theatre by the Blind pulls the curtain back on the man known as the world's greatest magician. Told through the memories and voices of those who knew and loved the man for the magic he brought to their lives, The Last Illusion is a touching portrait of the man behind the magic. Directed by Greg Shane,

The Last Illusion will run July 26th through August 3rd at the Blue Door Theater in Culver City, CA.

About the Show

Harry Houdini is perhaps the most well-known illusionist of the past two centuries, and the passion and beauty that are behind his fame were revealed during his final performance. Told through the memories and voices of those who knew and loved the man, The Last Illusion is a touching portrait of the man behind the magic. This thrilling production takes you to a world filled with wonder and excitement; a world where you will see beyond your eyes and with your heart. “Having put on productions for the past 20 years with the only all-blind theater company in the country, (Theatre by the Blind) I believe in providing an artistic platform for the actors to continually challenge themselves and face new obstacles.” says Shane. “This philosophy led to these actors performing difficult grand illusions such as disappearing on stage and appearing in the audience or vanishing in a straight jacket from a chamber filled with water. The actors learn their lines through audio-recordings and memorize their marks on stage all while performing dramatic monologues, heartfelt scenes, and musical numbers.”

The Last Illusion is directed by Greg Shane and produced by ArtsUP! LA. Shane has directed various populations such at-risk youth, military veterans, prisoners, and a wide range of different disabilities. “We all battle with obstacles in our lives, but the blind actors and characters in this production face challenges steeper than most,” says Shane. “It is the experience and living truth of the actors that fill these characters' stories with physical and emotional authenticity.”

The cast includes Julio Hoyos, Cicely Morales, Ronnie Chism, Nick Pratt, Olena Calderon, Leela Kazerouni, Yaro Calderon, Aden Calderon, Stephanie Smith, Melanie Hernandez, Michael Zahn, Christina Flores, Cynthia Flores and Antonique Neely.

The Last Illusion will perform five shows July 26th through August 3rd at 8pm at the Blue Door Theatre. Single tickets are $20 and available online at tinyurl.com/thelastillusion.

ArtsUP! LA

ArtsUP! LA is a nonprofit theater and arts program serving people with disabilities, military veterans, and opportunity youth. They remove barriers to participation and provide unlimited possibilities for artistic expression, building diverse artists and audiences who are changing how the arts are presented and experienced. https://www.artsupla.org/about.html

Theatre by the Blind

Theatre by the Blind, the country's only theatre troupe composed entirely of blind actors, uses theatre- based programs and original performances to help visually impaired individuals become self-sufficient and to successfully navigate through today's society. Theatre by the Blind provides participants with a constructive and creative forum to confront their challenges while informing the public, raising awareness, and changing perceptions about the capabilities of the blind. These remarkable individuals create and perform original theatrical works that empower and inspire program participants and audiences alike. https://www.artsupla.org/theatre-by-the-blind.html.

Comments