Artist Submissions Open For City Of Glendale Public Art Landmarks Projects

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Department on behalf of the City of Glendale's Arts and Culture Commission (ACC) has announced that artist submissions are now open for the Public Art Landmarks project.

As part of the city's arts and culture initiatives, up to ten long-term to permanent artwork installations will be commissioned, developed and established over the course of the next few years. The objective of the Public Art Landmarks project is to create world-class public artwork in a diverse range of mediums that are designed to engage the community, showcase the cultural diversity of the city and enhance the various civic and public spaces. The application portal is currently accepting submissions through Friday, January 19 at 5:00 p.m. PST.

This specific Request for Qualifications encompasses three different project opportunities throughout the city, strategically placed to focus on public accessibility and interactivity, including Montrose Circular Benches, Palmer Park Basketball Mural and Patterson Ave / 134 Tunnel. Each location calls for its own unique artistic mediums utilizing highly imaginative and forward-thinking approaches. Selected artists and artist teams will be asked to demonstrate creative applications to support the building and activation of a community interconnected by its public art. Applicants are encouraged to review the opportunities and consider how their own practice relates to the conceptual and visual demands of the space as well as how their art might address the stated project goals.

Applicants may choose one or multiple public artwork opportunities for which they feel they can develop strong concepts and visions. A shortlist of artists will be selected from the first round of applicants to move on to the next stage of developing concepts to present to the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission. For more information, please visit GlendaleArtsandCulture.org/PublicArtrfq. To apply, please visit lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.

Known as the “Jewel City”, Glendale is the fourth largest city of Los Angeles County. With a population of more than 200,000, Glendale is a thriving cosmopolitan city rich in history, culturally diverse and offers nearly 50 public parks as well as easy access to a municipal airport. It is the home to a vibrant business community, with major companies in healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing, retail and banking. Its Arts and Culture Commission administers a developer- funded program which is working to transform Glendale into an arts and culture destination for the Southern California region. The mission of the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission is to enrich the human experience, reinforce Glendale's identity and civic pride through arts and culture and to recognize the importance of arts to the community's quality of life and to the local economy. This is accomplished by consciously integrating arts and culture into the daily life of the people of Glendale through urban design, planning, economic development, and education.

For more information on The City of Glendale, visit GlendaleCA.gov. For more information about the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, visit GlendaleArtsandCulture.org.