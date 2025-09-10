 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Applications Open for 2nd Annual 30 Minutes or Less Festival in Los Angeles

The event runs Jan. 15–25, 2026.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
Applications Open for 2nd Annual 30 Minutes or Less Festival in Los Angeles Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 30 Minutes or Less Festival is now accepting applications for its second annual showcase, inviting artists to submit bold, fast-paced works for one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant performance events.

Presented by Combined Artform+ Asylum, the festival runs Jan. 15–25, 2026, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Hollywood. The 10-day event will feature dozens of original productions — each 30 minutes or less — from a diverse mix of emerging and established creators.

Designed to celebrate the power of short-form storytelling, the festival offers multiple performances nightly, giving audiences a dynamic blend of comedy, drama, experimental works and more in a single sitting. Artists benefit from a streamlined production process, low application fees and opportunities for networking and mentorship.

“We’re thrilled to return with a bigger, bolder lineup,” said Festival Director Matthew Quinn. “This format is not only artist-friendly, it’s audience-friendly — it’s theater that moves fast, hits hard and stays with you.”

The festival will once again partner with Diversity Entertainment to present the Diversity Entertainment Mentorship Award, which selects one standout production to be adapted into a short film. Additional sponsors and community partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Key details:

  • Dates: Jan. 15–25, 2026

  • Location: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

  • Presented by: Combined Artform + Asylum

  • Website: www.30minutesorlessfestival.com

Applications are now open at 30 Minutes or Less Festival - Home Page. Building on last year’s sold-out success, the 2026 festival promises fresh talent, new partnerships and special events that push the boundaries of short-form theater.


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
36 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
87 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos