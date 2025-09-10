Applications Open for 2nd Annual 30 Minutes or Less Festival in Los Angeles

Audio brought to you by:

The 30 Minutes or Less Festival is now accepting applications for its second annual showcase, inviting artists to submit bold, fast-paced works for one of Los Angeles’ most vibrant performance events.

Presented by Combined Artform+ Asylum, the festival runs Jan. 15–25, 2026, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre in Hollywood. The 10-day event will feature dozens of original productions — each 30 minutes or less — from a diverse mix of emerging and established creators.

Designed to celebrate the power of short-form storytelling, the festival offers multiple performances nightly, giving audiences a dynamic blend of comedy, drama, experimental works and more in a single sitting. Artists benefit from a streamlined production process, low application fees and opportunities for networking and mentorship.

“We’re thrilled to return with a bigger, bolder lineup,” said Festival Director Matthew Quinn. “This format is not only artist-friendly, it’s audience-friendly — it’s theater that moves fast, hits hard and stays with you.”

The festival will once again partner with Diversity Entertainment to present the Diversity Entertainment Mentorship Award, which selects one standout production to be adapted into a short film. Additional sponsors and community partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

Key details:

Dates: Jan. 15–25, 2026

Location: Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles

Presented by: Combined Artform + Asylum

Website: www.30minutesorlessfestival.com

Applications are now open at 30 Minutes or Less Festival - Home Page. Building on last year’s sold-out success, the 2026 festival promises fresh talent, new partnerships and special events that push the boundaries of short-form theater.

