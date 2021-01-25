Animation Stars, Candyman, and Third 'Last Fan Standing' Added To Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) today announced the addition of several new events to its Wizard World Virtual Experiences (www.wizardworldvirtual.com) lineup in the coming weeks. Since last March, Wizard World has conducted 185 free Q&As with celebrities, artists, authors and more, as well as paid live video chats, virtual photo ops, autographs and recorded video messages.

Five voice actors from favorite animation series kick off the new slate on Sunday, as Lauren Tom ("Disenchantment," "Teen Titans Go!"), Olivia d'Abo ("Invader Zim," "Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), William Salyers ("Regular Show," "Morel Orel"), Nikki Soohoo ("Shimer and Shine," "Heathers" and Deedee Magno Hall ("Steven Universe," "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club") begin at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT. Then on Thursday, February 11, it's the return of the game show "Last Fan Standing," with host Bruce Campbell, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT ($10 to play, free to watch). On Saturday, February 13, two of the leads in the 1992 horror film Candyman, Tony Todd ("The Candyman") and Xander Berkeley ("Trevor Lyle") will talk about the movie and their careers starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

This is in addition to numerous previously scheduled events, including Stargate SG1 and Atlantis stars Joe Flanigan ("Lt. Colonel John Sheppard"), Teryl Rothery ("Dr. Janet Fraiser"), Corin Nemec ("Jonas Quinn"), Cliff Simon ("Ba'al"), Alexis Cruz ("Skaara/Klorel"), Paul McGillion ("Dr. Carson Beckett") and David Nykl ("Dr. Radek Zelenka") on Saturday, January 30 at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed that day by action film hero Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe) at 7 pm.. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Then on Saturday, February 6, it's another doubleheader, beginning with "Saved by the Bell" standout Lark Voorhies (1 p.m ET / 10 a.m. PT) and the legendary Morgan Fairchild ("Friends," "Falcon Crest") (4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT) in their respective Wizard World debuts. A week later, it's two more big panels with the cast of the horror film series Hatchet, including Kane Hodder ("Victor Crowley") and Danielle Harris ("Marybeth") on Saturday, February 13 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. ET, followed later that day by the third installment of the "Charmed Against Humanity" game, open for a limited audience, and featuring Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT., sandwiched around the Candyman panel. On Sunday, February 14, a special Valentine's Day edition of Wizard World Virtual Experiences features Legally Blonde standouts Jessica Cauffiel ("Margo") and Alanna Ubach ("Serena"), starting at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Viewers have also enjoyed "Rewatch Wednesdays," when Wizard World replays highlights of the previous weekend's panels with commentary from staff and fan experts. This week, fans can discuss the panel with "Saturday Night Live" player Chris Kattan.

During each session, the celebrities will participate in a FREE live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, virtual photo ops and autographs, customarily one week later. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

Pose for a paid "virtual photo op" with select celebrities

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

Purchase an autograph on an 8"x10" photo

Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.

Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Brands owns a minority interest in Cinedigm's (NASDAQ:CIDM) CONtv.