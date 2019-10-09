Angry Young Pretenders Productions Announces AN EXCUSE TO BEHAVE BADLY

Angry Young Pretenders Productions has announced An Excuse to Behave Badly: The Variety Show!, a one-hour variety show with a mix of stand-up comedy, sketch comedy, and the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival hit and Encore! Producers' Award-winner An Excuse to Behave Badly by Jenni Halina. The short play is a hilarious tale of four women on Halloween getting into misadventures while waiting for an Uber.



There will be three performances only at the Flight Theatre at The Complex in Hollywood - Friday 10/25 at 8pm, Saturday 10/26 at 8pm, and Sunday 10/27 at 8pm.



Directed by Emily Lappi, the ensemble will feature a diverse group of LA's top up-and-coming talent. In alphabetical order, they are Farida Amer, Seth Austin, Jenni Halina, Jermaine Jackson, Emily Lappi, Matt Morillo, Nica, Katie Oliver, Jaret Sacrey, Alex Owens Sarno, Yvette Saunders, and Royce Shockley.



Tickets are $10 and may be obtained online at www.frankensteinstolemyphone.com. The Flight Theatre at The Complex is located at 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row), in Hollywood, 90038.





