An Evening Conversation With Marla Gibbs and Angela Gibbs Takes Place October 9

The next installment of The Robey Theatre Company's online series of Evening Conversations will be on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. PDT, presented via Zoom. Marla Gibbs and Angela Gibbs (mother and daughter) will discuss the current and future state of the Theatre, the impact of the pandemic on the performing arts, and the response of the arts to the recent global uprising in support of racial and social justice. This will be followed by a Q&A session with the audience.

Marla Gibbs, actor-singer-writer-comedian-producer, is best known as a Legend of Comedy for her television roles in The Jeffersons and 227. The latter series began life as a play, presented at the Crossroads Arts Academy Theatre in Leimert Park, which was founded by her daughter Angela.

Angela Gibbs, actor-writer-director-producer, received three NAACP Awards for theatre production: for 227 (starring Marla Gibbs and Regina King); Checkmates (starring Denzel Washington, Ruby Dee and Paul Winfield); and The Meeting (starring Dick Anthony Williams, Felton Perry and Taurean Blacque).

An Evening Conversation with Marla Gibbs and Angela Gibbs will be moderated by Millena Gay, Special Events Producer for The Robey Theatre Company.

TO REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT: You can find a registration link by visiting http://robeytheatrecompany.org . After you have submitted your RSVP, you will be sent the exclusive Zoom link. Registration will be limited, so please reserve early to avoid disappointment. Suggested donation: $10.

The event will be recorded and available for viewing on The Robey Theatre Company's YouTube Channel starting Friday, October 16.

The Robey Theatre Company is a non-profit organization founded 26 years ago by Danny Glover and Ben Guillory. The company is named after actor, activist and humanitarian Paul Robeson. Its emphasis is on telling stories of the global Black diaspora

For more information about The Robey Theatre Company, please go to http://robeytheatrecompany.org

