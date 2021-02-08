All Star Virtual Comedy ALS Fundraiser Announced Next Weekend

Some of the world's top names in comedy have banded together for the upcoming All Star Zoom Comedy Fundraiser: Comics Stand Up For Anton & Mari, in support of their friends, Emmy-winning commercial producer Anton Maillie and his wife Mari Fuentes and their battle with ALS. The live, free Zoom event is scheduled for Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7 PM PST/10 PM EST.

Anton Maillie is an American film and television producer who was awarded an Emmy for his work on the memorable CNN commercial Why We Go. One year ago, Anton was diagnosed with a "terminal disease." After over four years of deteriorating health, it was determined he had ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). Today, Anton is wheelchair-bound, has lost 90% use of his arms and legs, and his speech is declining daily. Spiritually, emotionally and mentally, Anton is a fighter and is holding his own, but ALS is a hideous disease. His wife Mari is his sole caretaker.

To register for this free event, please visit https://tinyurl.com/6ekrrc96

Viewers will be asked to support the couple's GoFundMe campaign.

Host Ritch Shydner, who has frequently appeared on Letterman, Leno and Carson, has curated a lineup of stand-up comics to perform on this one night only virtual event.

"They say that laughter is the best medicine," comments Shydner. "Over the years, our friend Anton Maillie has helped and supported his friends unconditionally. We decided to have this special comedy fundraiser for Anton and Mari, in support of their fundraising efforts. We feel that both laughter AND friendship are truly the best medicines of all!"

Shydner will be joined by Alonzo Bodden, the season three winner of NBC's Last Comic Standing. Bodden has since starred in two comedy specials for Showtime and made appearances on The Tonight Show and Conan.

Mark Brazill, a hilarious stand-up comic, though he's best-known as one of the co-creators and writers of Fox's That 70's Show, and producer and writer of NBC's 3rd Rock From The Sun.

Laura House, a headlining comedian who has performed on HBO, Comedy Central and NBC. She also created and starred on MTV's cult hit tv comedy Austin's Stories.

Jackie Kashian, a highly regarded stand-up comedian whose credits include multiple appearances on Conan, a half-hour special on Comedy Central, and many other TV appearances.

Eugenia Kuzmina, an actress, model and comedian who does stand-up shows at The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory and Flappers in Los Angeles, and has been seen in roles on Netflix, HBO, Amazon, ABC and Fox.

Additional performers may be added.

In January, Lisa Poggi and Don Anderson, producers of the critically acclaimed documentary Brothers in Arms, and former News Corp. executive Marty Pompadur joined together with industry colleagues to launch a GoFundMe campaign in support of Emmy-winning producer Anton Maillie and his battle with the terrible disease ALS, along with sole caregiver and wife, Tonick Films founder Mari Fuentes.

Friends David Palmer, former member of Steely Dan, award-winning producers Rob McLeod (American Idol, The Proposal, Don't, and others) and Cindy Caponera (Nurse Jackie, Shameless, At Home with Amy Sedaris, and others), award-winning commercial directors Nick Piper, Ken Arlidge and Klaus Obermeyer, actors Nancy Allen, Judy Kain and Jack McGee, former NFL/NHL senior executive Perry Cooper, casting director Kristy Carlson (Wonder Woman 1984), and senior executives from Backyard Productions and Rocket Films are also on board to lend their support to the campaign.

The GoFundMe "Let's help Anton & Mari fight ALS" hopes to raise funds to cover the costs of a caregiver. The couple is grateful for the support of the ALS Golden West Chapter.