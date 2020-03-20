All Los Angeles Philharmonic Concerts At Walt Disney Concert Hall Canceled Until May 10

In accordance with "Safer at Home" orders by Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles County, and Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to limit the spread of COVID-19, the following Walt Disney Concert Hall events have been canceled:

March 20 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Haydn Concerto

March 21 - Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel - ICED BODIES

March 21 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Schumann Concerto

March 22 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Adolphe Concerto

March 22 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Colburn Celebrity Recital

March 24 - Ted Hearne's Place

March 25 - Pasadena Showcase House Youth Concert

March 27-29 - Requiems: Fauré & Duruflé

March 31 - Schubert & Adès

April 1 - Yefim Bronfman

April 2-4 - Adès Conducts Adès

April 4 - Symphonies for Youth

April 4 - Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Mozart

April 5 - Wayne Shorter Celebration • Ambrose Akinmusire - Origami Harvest

April 8 - Boston Baroque

April 9-11 - Symphonie fantastique

April 11 - Symphonies for Youth

April 11 - Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Beethoven

April 14 - Marvels from Eastern Europe

April 15 - Chineke! Orchestra

April 16-18 - Prokofiev & Shostakovich

April 19 - Maria Schneider Orchestra • Anat Cohen Tentet

April 21 - Du Yun & David Bloom

April 22 - Colburn Orchestra

April 24-26 - The Planets

April 26 - Lang Lang

April 30-May 3 - Mälkki Conducts Sibelius

May 3 - Les Violons du Roy

May 7-10 - Sunday in the Park with George

Ticketholders can donate their seats back to the LA Phil (which is 100% tax deductible), receive credit for a future event in the current or following season at Walt Disney Concert Hall or upcoming Hollywood Bowl Season, or receive a full refund. Details on how to manage canceled tickets will be emailed to ticketholders next week. If you need to reach us prior to that, please contact us at information@laphil.org. Response may be slow due to high demand and staffing restrictions. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we also ensure our staff are safe and healthy.

The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford (John Anson Ford Amphitheatre) are currently closed as part of their offseason. For updates on LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, or The Ford, visit laphil.com.

For updates on LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, or The Ford, visit laphil.com/covid19.





