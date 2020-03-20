All Los Angeles Philharmonic Concerts At Walt Disney Concert Hall Canceled Until May 10
In accordance with "Safer at Home" orders by Governor Gavin Newsom, Los Angeles County, and Mayor Eric Garcetti as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control to limit the spread of COVID-19, the following Walt Disney Concert Hall events have been canceled:
March 20 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Haydn Concerto
March 21 - Seth Parker Woods and Spencer Topel - ICED BODIES
March 21 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Schumann Concerto
March 22 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Adolphe Concerto
March 22 - Piatigorsky International Cello Festival: Colburn Celebrity Recital
March 24 - Ted Hearne's Place
March 25 - Pasadena Showcase House Youth Concert
March 27-29 - Requiems: Fauré & Duruflé
March 31 - Schubert & Adès
April 1 - Yefim Bronfman
April 2-4 - Adès Conducts Adès
April 4 - Symphonies for Youth
April 4 - Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Mozart
April 5 - Wayne Shorter Celebration • Ambrose Akinmusire - Origami Harvest
April 8 - Boston Baroque
April 9-11 - Symphonie fantastique
April 11 - Symphonies for Youth
April 11 - Music 101: Composer Spotlight - Beethoven
April 14 - Marvels from Eastern Europe
April 15 - Chineke! Orchestra
April 16-18 - Prokofiev & Shostakovich
April 19 - Maria Schneider Orchestra • Anat Cohen Tentet
April 21 - Du Yun & David Bloom
April 22 - Colburn Orchestra
April 24-26 - The Planets
April 26 - Lang Lang
April 30-May 3 - Mälkki Conducts Sibelius
May 3 - Les Violons du Roy
May 7-10 - Sunday in the Park with George
Ticketholders can donate their seats back to the LA Phil (which is 100% tax deductible), receive credit for a future event in the current or following season at Walt Disney Concert Hall or upcoming Hollywood Bowl Season, or receive a full refund. Details on how to manage canceled tickets will be emailed to ticketholders next week. If you need to reach us prior to that, please contact us at information@laphil.org. Response may be slow due to high demand and staffing restrictions. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we also ensure our staff are safe and healthy.
The Hollywood Bowl and The Ford (John Anson Ford Amphitheatre) are currently closed as part of their offseason. For updates on LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, or The Ford, visit laphil.com.
For updates on LA Phil-presented concerts at Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, or The Ford, visit laphil.com/covid19.