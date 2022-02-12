ANGELS IN AMERICA Will Soar at the Broadwater Black Box

Following a two year delay due to the pandemic, Foolish Production Co and Director Mikey Mulhearn bring you an epically intimate interpretation of Tony Kushner's award winning play Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes, Part One: Millennium Approaches and Part Two: Perestroika by Tony Kushner.

It's mid 80s America. In the shadow of a conservative administration and a sweeping epidemic- eight people navigate love, loss, race, identity, and the future of America. Epic, yet intimate, Angels In America places us face to face with the questions, "Can we change?" And "are we doomed?"

The ensemble of eight includes Michael Matts as Belize, Gregory Blair as Roy Cohn, Dane Larsen as Joe Pitt, Emma Maltby as Harper Pitt, Sarah Fleming as Hannah Pitt/Ethel Rosenberg, Nathan Frizzell as Louis Ironson, Mikey Mulhearn as Prior Walter, and Jahel Caldera as the Angel.

The production team includes Celina Surniak (Fight Director/Intimacy Choreographer), Alec De Kevor (Composer), Stephanie Yackovesty (Sound Designer), Mitch Rosander (Lighting Designer), Kristin Andersson (Make-up/SFX), Libby Wahlmeier (Costume Designer), Jesse Fiene (Stage Management), Kodi Jackman (Movement Director), Ria Gaudioso (Dialect Coach), Amy Slothower (Associate Director), and Mikey Mulhearn (Director).

Angels In America will be presented in rotating repertory Fridays-Sundays beginning April 22nd, 2022 through May 8th, 2022 at the Broadwater Black Box in Hollywood. A full schedule and tickets for both parts are available online by visiting foolishproductionco.org/angels-in-america. Tickets are priced at $25 per part. For those unfamiliar with the play, the company suggests seeing Part 1: Millennium Approaches prior to Part 2: Perestroika.

Proof of vaccination will be required in order to attend and will be checked at the door. All members of the audience will be required to wear masks properly (covering the nose and mouth) during the entirety of the performance. For current guidelines please visit foolishproductionco.org.