AMERICAN GIRL LIVE! IN CONCERT Will Embark on National Tour

American Girl Live! In Concert brings American Girl's most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle.

Jun. 07, 2023

American Girl, one of the nation's most storied children's brands and a cornerstone in Mattel's (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful products, today announced a new live concert experience for the whole American Girl fan community to enjoy. Touring venues across the U.S. starting this fall, American Girl Live! In Concert brings American Girl's most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that's sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. This action-packed and interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, exciting live cast musical performances, high-energy dancing, and lots of fun surprises. Kicking off in Concord, New Hampshire, the tour will create lasting memories for families in more than 20 cities for the initial tour dates, including NYC, Washington D.C., Chicago, Indianapolis, and Atlanta. Venues and dates to be announced soon.

Fans who sign up now for the priority waitlist at Click Here get early access to presale tickets starting June 15 at 9:00 am EST / 6:00 am PST and will be the first to know of additional cities as they're announced when the tour heads to future locations like Los Angeles, Dallas, Washington, D.C. and more. General public on-sale for initial tour dates begins June 16 at 9:00 am EST / 6:00 am PST.

"We're thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy," says Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. "The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl's popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can't wait for families across the country to experience it."

This all-new live concert celebrates the power of friendship while showcasing inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl. Audiences will follow an original story where American Girl's favorite characters throughout the decades-including Claudie from the 1920s; Melody from the '60s; Julie from the '70s; Courtney from the '80s; and Nicki from the late '90s-come together to find confidence and kindness. These iconic characters will be portrayed by a talented cast of live performers for an unforgettable experience for the whole family. The new show will feature American Girl hit songs such as Best Friends, Dare to Dream, and Girl Power.

"We are so excited to partner with Mattel and American Girl on this fun, new concert experience," says Producer Todd Gershwin. "We're proud to celebrate such an iconic and beloved brand that has been so meaningful to so many families."

Sign up for the waitlist today to get early access to tickets and be the first to know where the tour is heading next at: Click Here

Tour Locations

Concord, NH

Boston, MA

Wallingford, CT

Stamford, CT

New York, NY

York, PA

Washington, D.C.

Glenside, PA

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Morristown, NJ

Red Bank, NJ

Patchogue, NY

Schenectady, NY

Hagerstown, MD

Staten Island, NY

Atlanta, GA

Charlotte, NC

Detroit, MI

Troy, OH

Greensburg, PA

Indianapolis, IN

Wabash, IN

Chicago, IL

Fayetteville, AR




Amy Berryman Receives Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award
Amy Berryman Receives Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award

Rising Phoenix Repertory has announced Amy Berryman as the recipient of this year's Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award. The honor is presented to an emerging playwright of exceptional work ethic, character, and talent. 

THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West Next Month
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to Musical Theatre West Next Month

Known for its Broadway-caliber productions, Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theatre company, will debut its summer musical, The Wizard Of Oz.

CAP UCLA Reveals 2023-24 Inaugural Season at the new UCLA Nimoy Theater
CAP UCLA Reveals 2023-24 Inaugural Season at the new UCLA Nimoy Theater

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) has announced the inaugural 2023-24 season at The UCLA Nimoy Theater (The Nimoy), formerly known as The Crest Theatre, a landmark venue in Westwood that has been renovated and transformed into a flexible 300-seat off-campus performing arts space. 

The 11th Annual POLITICAL PLAYERS RADIO HOUR Comes To Keesal, Young, & Logan
The 11th Annual POLITICAL PLAYERS RADIO HOUR Comes To Keesal, Young, & Logan, June 16

On June 16, from 6 to 8pm, 13 city leaders will present the 11th Mostly Annual Political Players Radio Show. With a script written by Harry Saltzgaver and performed by those who are at the center of it all, the Radio Show tells of the city's current events and political maneuvers with plenty of humor, ad libs, inside jokes, and just enough truth to keep the audience and cast laughing.

