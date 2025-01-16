ALABASTER LA Premiere to be Presented at Fountain Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fountain Theatre will present the Los Angeles premiere of Alabaster, a funny and poignant new play about healing and the power of women by Audrey Cefaly. Directed by Casey Stangl, this darkly comic Southern drama runs February 16 through March 30, with four Pay-What-You-Want previews taking place February 12 through February 15.

For three years since the death of her family in a tornado that left her covered in scars, June has been living and creating “outsider” art in an isolated Alabama farmhouse, with only her goats for company. When a New York photographer working on a series about women with scars arrives, the attraction between June and Alice is palpable — but what they need from each other transcends anything physical. Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, named to “The Kilroy’s List” of excellent new plays by women, and winner of the Calicchio Prize, Alabaster is an irresistible comic drama about women, art and healing.

“I love the play’s edgy theatricality and deft mix of comedy and drama,” says Stangl. “It attacks some very complex subjects — trauma, grief and the healing power of art — with a complete lack of sentimentality that is filled with humor and humanity.”

The all-woman cast features Virginia Newcomb, last seen at the Fountain in On the Spectrum and A House Not Meant to Stand, as June and Erin Pineda, whose L.A. credits include The Tempest, Love and Information and As You Like It at Antaeus Theatre Company, as Alice. The two goats, Weezy and Bib, are played respectively by Carolyn Messina, who originated the role in the world premiere production at Florida Repertory Theatre; and Laura Gardner, known for Marilyn, Mom & Me at International City Theatre, King Charles at The Pasadena Playhouse, and Razorback at Rogue Machine.

Since its launch at Florida Repertory Theatre as part of a record-breaking, 11-theater National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, Alabaster has gone on to productions and rave reviews across the country. Reviewing that first production, Charles Runnels wrote in the Fort Myers News-Press, “First someone messaged me on Facebook. Then a text from a friend. Then a phone call. Then another message. And another. They all said the same thing: You HAVE to see ‘Alabaster’… I wasn’t planning on reviewing the show [but] finally ventured out to see what all the fuss is about… [and] Yes…‘Alabaster’ is terrific.” The Florida Weekly wrote, “It's easy to see why theaters from Oregon to Illinois to Texas are all lining up to stage this new play... Ms. Cefaly rips your heart out of your chest, shatters it, then mends it.” The Chicago Tribune calls Alabaster “a nuanced, darkly comedic play… that examines how people cope with trauma and what recovery can look and feel like.”

The creative team at the Fountain includes scenic designer Frederica Nascimento; lighting designer Alison Brummer; sound designer Andrea Allmond; video designer Ly Eisenstein; Costume Designer Rebecca Carr; makeup designer Krys Fehervari; and properties designer Jenine MacDonald. The intimacy director is Allison Bibicoff. The production stage manager is Angela Park, assisted by Gina DeLuca.

The Fountain Theatre creates, develops, and produces new plays that bring to life the urgent social, political, and cultural issues of our time, reflecting the vibrant diversity of Los Angeles and the nation. Its educational outreach programs inspire young people to become engaged citizens and leaders of tomorrow. The L.A. City Council commended the Fountain for “achieving a position of leadership in the Los Angeles theatre community… producing meaningful new plays of social and political importance that enrich the lives of the citizens of Los Angeles.” The Fountain is the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critic Circle’s Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theater, presented for “outstanding productions of meaningful new plays and first-class performances spanning three decades.” Los Angeles Times theater critic Charles McNulty hailed the Fountain, stating, “No L.A. theater has done a better job of asking us to reexamine our lives through the lens of acute contemporary drama.” The Fountain Theatre’s most recent world premiere, Fatherland, conceived and directed by Stephen Sachs, just closed an off-Broadway run at Manhattan Theatre Club (New York City Center) with the original cast, where it received rave reviews as well as national and international coverage including from The New York Times, MSNBC, NPR and PBS.

