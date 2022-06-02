AFTERGLOW Extends at the Hudson Theatre

Midnight Theatricals celebrates this first day of "Pride Month" in Los Angeles by announcing that its critically acclaimed, smash-hit, west coast premiere production of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman is extending through Sunday, July 24 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, is a raw, one-act play exploring the emotional, intellectual, and physical connections between three men and the broader implications within their relationships. When Josh and Alex, a married couple in an open relationship, invite Darius to share their bed one night, a new intimate connection begins to form and all three men must come to terms with their individual definitions of love, loyalty, and trust as futures are questioned, relationships are shaken, and commitments are challenged.

AFTERGLOW is EXTENDING through SUNDAY, JULY 24 at the Hudson Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Hollywood.

Performances are Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 7pm.

Ticket prices are $48.00 for General Admission; $69 for Premium Reserved Admission, which also includes a souvenir program.

There will be a talkback with writer/director S. Asher Gelman on Sunday, June 26 following the 7pm performance and an "influencer" performance on Thursday, June 30.

Tickets and more information are available at www.afterglowtheplay.com.