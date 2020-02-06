ADG Gallery 800 Presents REFLECTION, A TRIBUTE TO DON HANSON

The Art Directors Guild Gallery 800 (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced the first show of 2020 entitled REFLECTION, A TRIBUTE TO DON HANSON, honoring the lifetime achievement of Scenic Artist Don Hanson who passed away last year. The exhibit will run from February 9 - March 28, 2020 and launches the 2020 Gallery 800 Series.



Hanson's exhibition includes his studies of nature and the human form, spotlighting his exceptional ability to harness light through paint. He worked in the Scenic Art Department of Warner Bros. for 26 years, painting on films including A Time to Kill, Sudden Impact, Die Hard, Blade Runner, Twister, Superman. His Television credits include ER, Friends, Murphy Brown, Growing Pains and The Waltons, among others.



Gallery 800, located in the heart of the Noho Arts District, showcases Guild members' personal artwork in a series of shows throughout the year. These talented artists are leading art department professionals, who, through a combination of observation, passion and imagination, bring the writer's words and the director's vision to life in television and film. When not working as integral creative members of the entertainment community, they contribute to the fine art scene with their personal artwork. Since Gallery 800 opened its doors in 2009, more than 1,000 ADG members have shown their artwork in the ongoing exhibitions.



The exhibit organizers are Abra Brayman, Curator; Michael Denering, Fine Arts Committee Chair, and Christian McGuire, Gallery 800 Staff Coordinator. Gallery 800, located at 5108 Lankershim Blvd. at the Historic Lankershim Arts Center in the heart of North Hollywood, is open Thursday - Friday: 12 - 8pm; Saturday 2 - 8 pm; Sunday 1 - 6pm. For questions about the gallery or artwork, contact Abra at (818) 763-8052 or gallery800@gmail.com.





