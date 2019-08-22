ADG Gallery 800 Presents FANTASTIC VOYAGE

Fantastic Voyage will feature personal artwork of over 60 artists who are ADG members including Production Designers & Art Directors; Scenic, Title and Graphic, Artists; Set Designers and Model Makers; Illustrators and Matte Artists and others who work in the motion picture and television industries.



Gallery 800, located in the heart of the Noho Arts District, showcases Guild members' personal artwork in a series of shows throughout the year. These talented artists are leading art department professionals, who, through a combination of observation, passion and imagination, bring the writer's words and the director's vision to life in television and film. When not working as integral creative members of the entertainment community, they contribute to the fine art scene with their personal artwork. Since Gallery 800 opened its doors in March 2009, more than 900 ADG members have shown their artwork in the ongoing exhibitions.



The exhibit organizers are Abra Brayman, Curator; Michael Denering, Fine Arts Committee Chair; and Christian McGuire, Gallery 800 Staff Coordinator. Gallery 800, located at 5108 Lankershim Blvd. at the Historic Lankershim Arts Center in the heart of North Hollywood, is open Thursday - Friday: 12 - 8pm; Saturday 2 - 8 pm; Sunday 1 - 6pm.





