ABOVE GROUND January 25 Benefit Concert Postponed

In the aftermath of the horrific wildfires that have ravaged Los Angeles, guitarists Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction) and Billy Morrison (Billy Idol) have postponed the January 25 “ABOVE GROUND” benefit concert at The Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, CA. The fourth iteration of the event was again set to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention.

“It takes hundreds of hours from dozens of musicians, technicians and partners to produce Above Ground,” says manager Rick Canny, who co-founded the organization in 2018 with Navarro and Morrison. “Dave, Billy and I know that at this time there is a much greater use of the team's collective energy, time, and attention. We will have Above Ground 4 later this year. But right now, the focus is on the immediate needs of friends, our extended families, and the community at large. We would like to thank our partners MusiCares, Goldenvoice, CenterStaging, and Capital Funding Group for supporting us in this decision.”

This year’s event was set to highlight the groundbreaking self-titled debuts by the New York Dolls (1973) and The Cars (1978) and was scheduled so that performers coming in for the Grammy Awards could participate. Tickets for the rescheduled show (date TBA) will be honored; for those who prefer a refund, please request from your point of purchase.

ABOUT ABOVE GROUND:

Founded in 2018, by Dave Navarro, Billy Morrison and manager Rick Canny, Above Ground is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation dedicated to raising funds for and awareness to the issues of mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2018, Dave and Billy have helped to raise more than $500,000 for MusiCares via various fundraising opportunities.

Since its launch, “ABOVE GROUND” has featured Navarro and Morrison alongside a star-studded lineup of their friends including Jack Black, Corey Taylor, Anthony Kiedis, Juliette Lewis, Courtney Love, Billy Idol, Al Jourgensen, Steve Stevens, and many more. The events have highlighted full-length albums from legendary acts including Adam and The Ants, Lou Reed, The Velvet Underground, David Bowie, The Stooges, and Sex Pistols.

Photo credit: Wendy Bird

