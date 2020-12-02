ABBEY ROAD - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES to Stream Live

Christmas is coming, and nothing says joy and love like the Beatles, rocking live in your living room! After ten consecutive years of holiday concerts, Abbey Road - A Tribute to the Beatles plan to deliver the joys of the season even if it means pivoting for the pandemic. The award-winning band will bring their beloved Christmas with the Beatles show by way of a livestream event that you can tune into from the safety and comfort of your own home.

LIVE from the legendary Belly Up stage in San Diego, California, see the band perform on Friday, December 18, featuring mash-ups of Christmas classics and Beatles faves. Livestream tickets are only $12.

"COVID can't steal Christmas concerts," said Doug Couture, who plays "George" in Abbey Road.

"We took this show online to hopefully help people put the ugliness of 2020 behind them."

This electrifying livestream will bring some much-needed rockin' Christmas spirit to Beatles fans everywhere. Featuring all the Fab Four's top hits along with some great holiday tunes, Abbey Road's holiday concert show promises to be a night of reminiscent fun. From the Beatles' early days as mop-topped leaders of the British Invasion through their psychedelic Sgt. Pepper era, Abbey Road re-creates an authentic Beatles concert experience, complete with period-accurate costume changes and spot-on harmonizing.

