A CHRISTMAS CAROL Opening At The Long Beach Playhouse

A Christmas Carol is a time honored staple of the holiday season; as haunting as it is festive. The Long Beach Playhouse is pleased to end the year with its annual production of this beloved classic. Written by Charles Dickens in 1843, his memorable characters and story still touch us 175 years later, no small feat given how much has changed in those years.

What endures is a story that reminds us that open hearts and goodwill toward others are the true gifts of the season.

"I never get tired of the story," said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. "Dickens pulls at our heart strings without drowning us in sentimentality. And we make sure that every year our directors and actors find ways to keep it fresh and just a little bit surprising."

To bring the 2019 production to the stage, Sean Gray, Playhouse Artistic Director, asked Evan Battle to take the director's chair knowing he would bring his own touch to the show. Battle started with a cast that is the perfect blend of traditional and modern. He looked for actors whose experiences and interpretations would be suited to the story and yet offer something new to the audience.

One thing Battle found interesting was that the practice of telling ghost stories during the Christmas season was a widely accepted tradition in Dickens' era but most were lost to time as the tradition waned. Battle said he was struck by the irony that A Christmas Carol was not only the ghost story that survived but also turned out to be the most famous ghost story of them all.

"I'm looking forward to opening night," said Gray. "When the lights go up and the technical side - the set, the sound and lighting design - fuse with the story and the actors there will be magic. And magic is what the holidays are all about."

The 17-member cast is a mix of actors who are making debuts and who are returning to the Playhouse. Those making their debuts are: Jeffrey Benion, Leslie Doyle, Jazzmine Dubose, Colin Eaton, Analiese Espinoza, Josh Holt Farrell, Luke Marticuci, Carlos G. Rodriguez, Mulu Skinner-White and Spencer Woolard. Returning to the Playhouse are: Baiinga Bangura, Julian Bremer, David Clark Hutchison, Michael Panah and Robb Tracy. Director Evan Battle invites audiences to travel back in time to 1843 London to follow a poor family, a jovial nephew, a Humbug of an uncle, and four ghosts on a mission.

The show opens December 7 and runs through December 22, 2019.

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

Pay what you can Thursday December 5 - community can see this production for whatever they can afford

Friday Two-for-One December 6 - tickets are $10 for everyone

Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on December 7 - Tickets are $27.00



TICKET PRICES Friday: Adults are $20.00, Seniors $18.00, and Students $14.00 Saturday and Sunday: Adults are $24.00, Seniors $21.00, and Students $14.00. Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1. To request an interview with the director, cast members or reserve your media tickets to this performance, please send an email to: pr@lbplayhouse.org.





