30 Minutes or Less Festival Kicks Off This Week

The 30 Minutes or Less Festival returns this week with a high‑energy lineup of bold, compact performances designed to captivate both seasoned theatergoers and curious newcomers. Running Jan. 15–25, 2026, at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre, the festival brings together artists from across Los Angeles and beyond for an immersive celebration of short‑form storytelling.

This year's festival features dozens of original works — each 30 minutes or less — spanning drama, comedy, solo performance, puppetry, experimental theater, and hybrid forms that defy easy categorization. With multiple shows each night, audiences can experience a full spectrum of creativity in a single visit.

Presented by Combined Artform + Asylum, the festival champions the power of concise, high‑impact storytelling. Now in its second year, the event continues to grow as a platform for artists at every stage of development — from first‑time creators to veteran performers testing new material.

“This festival offers a supportive environment for artists to experiment and grow, whether they are preparing for a festival tour, continuing a successful run, expanding a class project, or developing a concept for film,” said Festival Director Matthew V. Quinn.

The festival has evolved through community input and industry needs, creating a space where artists can connect, collaborate, and push the boundaries of short‑form performance.

A major highlight of the 2026 festival is the launch of the Producers' Spotlight Awards (PSA), recognizing excellence in live performance and creative adaptation. This year's 15 sponsors and partners — including Coppola2 Studio, Diversity Entertainment, LAFPI, Marbles Theatre Group,Namba Arts, P 3 Theatre Company,Penguintown Media, RabbleRouse News, Soaring Solo, Stage & Cinema, Stage Takes, Stretchlab-Hollywood, Tu Madre, Unplugged Encore Series, Wyndwolf Puppets, and venue sponsor Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre — will present awards across multiple categories, encouraging innovation and elevating standout artists.