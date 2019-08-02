25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Opens Tonight At Skiptown Playhouse

SKIPTOWN PLAYHOUSE, presents the Tony and Drama Desk award-winning, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, with book by Rachel Sheinkin and score by William Finn, in East Hollywood (665 N. Heliotrope Drive), opening tonight August 2, through 18, as it is announced by producer, VINCENZO CARUBIA.

THE 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, depicts a fictional spelling bee set in Putnam Valley Middle School. Led by six quirky adolescents, the Bee, also features three equally awkward grown-ups and audience participation.

The cast is comprised of: Jessica Reiner-Harris, Jay Pichardo, Vincenzo Carubia, Rosalie Alspach, Steven Knox, Tristyn Lau, George Steeves, Effie Spence, Sean Kellz, and Stephanie LeHane. Production credits include: Elizabeth Croydon (Stage Manager), Stuart Wood (Musical Director), Vincenzo Carubia (Choreographer) and Aly Trasher (Director).

THE 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will run August 2-18, with performances on Friday through Sunday at 8:00 p.m., along with an additional matinee on Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3:00 p.m.

All tickets $15.00, and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at: 805.552.6939 or visiting: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee-at-skiptown-playhouse-tickets-63368344424

Additional information available at: www.SKIPTOWNPLAYHOUSE.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You