2024 Hollywood Bowl Season Opens with 100th Birthday Celebration of Composer Henry Mancini

The Hollywood Bowl opened its 2024 season on June 23, 2024, with a 100th birthday celebration of 20-time Grammy Award-winning composer Henry Mancini. Special guest performers Michael Bublé, Cynthia Erivo, Dave Koz, Monica Mancini and musicians of YOLA, joined Thomas Wilkins, Principal Conductor of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, in the tribute. Other noted guests included Sharon Osborne, Jonathan Scott, Lena Waithe, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Supervisor Hilda L. Solis, Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, and Los Angeles County CEO Fesia Davenport. With more than 12,000 guests attending the benefit concert, Opening Night at the Hollywood Bowl raised more than $2.14 million to support the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association and its learning and community programs.

Wilkins and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra opened the program with Mancini’s “Overture to a Pops Concert,” after which Wilkins welcomed the audience and introduced saxophonist Dave Koz. Koz joined the orchestra for “Baby Elephant Walk,” which Mancini composed for the 1962 film Hatari!, earning him a Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Arrangement in 1963. The orchestra then performed works that appeared in one of Mancini’s small screen scores, the Main Theme from The Thorn Birds and “Meggie’s Theme,” sung by the composer’s daughter, Monica Mancini.

Wilkins then introduced a TV medley of Mancini’s themes from Hotel, The Bob Newhart Show, and Remington Steel. This was followed by a live-scored video of Julie Andrews singing “Whistling Away the Dark” from the 1970 film Darling Lili. Wilkins then welcomed Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo to the stage to sing “Days of Wine and Roses” from the 1962 movie of the same name. Mancini, along with lyricist Johnny Mercer, received the Academy Award for Best Original Song for this piece.

Continuing the evening’s musical journey, Wilkins introduced musicians from YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Their stage entrance was accompanied by a video highlighting the LA Phil’s program that provides fundamental and equitable access to the arts for youth. Wilkins led the orchestra, Erivo and YOLA in “Crazy World” from Victor/Victoria, and Erivo closed out the first half of the evening with a performance of “Le Jazz Hot!,” also from Victor/Victoria.

The second half of the festive evening opened with a video showcasing an iconic Mancini work, “The Pink Panther.” Dave Koz, the orchestra, and YOLA joined for a lively version of the theme. The orchestra then performed “Strings on Fire!,” a piece composed by Mancini for the Debut album with the Philadelphia Pops Orchestra, released in 1969. An orchestral movie medley included selections from That’s Life! and 10, followed by “Charade” from the 1963 eponymous film and nominated that year for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. Monica Mancini returned to the stage for “Two For the Road,” a song she noted was a personal favorite of both Audrey Hepburn and her father.

Five-time Grammy Award-winner Michael Bublé joined Wilkins and the orchestra for “It Had Better Be Tonight,” from The Pink Panther, and “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s. A spectacular finale, accompanied by fireworks, was choreographed to “The Great Waldo Pepper March” and “Hong Kong Fireworks.” The theme from Peter Gunnwith Dave Koz closed out this evening celebrating Mancini’s legacy.

The 2024 Hollywood Bowl season runs through September 28, 2024. For more information, visit hollywoodbowl.com.

