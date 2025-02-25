WAITRESS Cast Announced At The John W. Engeman Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cast and creative team of WAITRESS. Performances begin on Thursday, March 13, 2025, and run through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Jenna, a waitress (and expert pie-maker) dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. A county baking contest — and a handsome new doctor — offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. Supported by her sweet and sassy crew of fellow waitresses and customers, Jenna’s tale reveals the power of friendship and the courage to take chances.

Inspired by the beloved independent film and brought to life on Broadway, Tony®-nominated WAITRESS is cherished by audiences all over the world. WAITRESS offers a special recipe for finding happiness in unexpected places. It will move, uplift and inspire!

WAITRESS is directed by MARC TUMMINELLI (Engeman Theater: CLUE; Regional: White Plains Performing Art Center (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Virginia Musical Theater (The Secret Garden, School of Rock and Over the Rainbow), Big Arts/Strauss Theater (The Marvelous Wonderettes and Over The Tavern), Opening Doors Theater Company (I Love My Wife), and is choreographed by FELICITY STIVERSON (Regional: Manhattan School of Music, New Orleans Opera, Opera San Antonio, White Plains PAC).

The Creative Team includes GARRET HEALEY (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Kristine Schlachter (Production Stage Manager), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).

The cast of WAITRESS features Chessa Metz as JENNA (Broadway: Suffs (OBC); Regional: Disney Cruise Line, Ogunquit, Lincoln Center Education; TV/Film: “Law & Order: Organized Crime”, “Celtic Heart”), Jack Cahill-Lemme as DR. POMATTER (Engeman Theater: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical; National Tour: Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, The Marriott Theatre, Timberlake Playhouse; The Rev; TV/Film: “FLOATS”), Matthew Dengler as OGIE (Broadway: The Visit, A Little Night Music; Off-Broadway: Avenue Q, Harold and Maude, The Fantasticks, The Underclassman; Regional: Berkshire Theatre Festival, Crossroads Theatre Company, Asolo Repertory Theatre), LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne as BECKY (Regional: City Stage Theatre, Red Barn Theater, Second Star Theatre Co., Thalian Hall; TV/Film: “Sweater Than Heaven”, “The Sin Seer”, “Law & Order”), KALEA LEVERETTE as DAWN (Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; National Tours: Hairspray; Regional: The Henegar Center, Mountain Theatre Company, Alhambra Theatre and Dining, Theatre By The Sea), Gregory North as JOE (Broadway: Grand Hotel, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, A Christmas Carol; National Tour: Show Boat, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera; Regional: The Pasadena Playhouse, Goodspeed; TV/Film: “In Good Company”, “Criminal Minds”, “ER”), and Trevor St. John GILBERT as EARL (Regional: Mill Mountain, NCL, NYTB, The Muny, Metropolitan Playhouse, Theatre 167; TV/Film: “FBI Most Wanted”, “Easy Money”).

The cast also includes PJ CIRINO, T'ARICA CRAWFORD, Adam du Plessis, DANIEL FULLERTON, Ryan Hurley, Andrew Burton Kelley, Timmy Lewis, MEAGHAN MAHER, ASHLEY MARGARET MORTON, Kelly Prendergast, and ASHLEE WALDBAUER.

WAITRESS schedule includes 7:00pm weekday performances on Wednesdays. The performance schedule is: Wednesdays at 7:00pm, Thursdays at 8:00pm, Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, and

Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets start at $82 and may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, going online at engemantheater.com, or visiting the Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

