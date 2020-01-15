Vintage Vinyl Live Featuring Albums We Love Comes to Patchogue Theatre

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Vintage Vinyl Live featuring the band Albums We Love performing Peter Gabriel's So and The Police's Synchronicity in their entirety on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $19.00-$49.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

Vintage Vinyl Live is Patchogue Theatre's series of vintage albums performed in their entirety by local musicians. This performance features the band Albums We Love performing Peter Gabriel's So and The Police's Synchronicity.

So, released in 1986, was the fifth solo album by Peter Gabriel, and had five singles; "Sledgehammer", "Don't Give Up," "Big Time", "In Your Eyes" and "Red Rain". So drew on various musical influences, fusing pop, soul and art rock with elements of traditional world music, particularly African and Brazilian styles. Often considered Gabriel's best and most accessible album, It was an immediate commercial success and transformed Gabriel from a cult artist into a mainstream star, becoming his best-selling solo release.

Synchronicity is the fifth and final studio album by the Police, released in 1983. It was the band's most successful release and includes the hit singles "Every Breath You Take", "King of Pain", "Wrapped Around Your Finger", and "Synchronicity II". At the 1984 Grammy Awards the album was nominated for a total of five awards including Album of the Year and won three. At the time of its release and following its tour the Police were hailed as the "Biggest Band in the World".

Albums We Love began as a simple idea: What if a group of the best local musicians could get together to perform one album, start to finish, for one night only? The answer was an astonishing performance that immediately led to invites from clubs, then concert halls and festivals. Seven years later, Albums We Love stands as a leading band - distinct for interpreting, rather than imitating, iconic recorded music.

Past and present performances include Fleetwood Mac's Rumors, Led Zeppelin IV, Who's Next, Peter Gabriel's SO, Michael Jackson's Thriller, Sticky Fingers by the Rolling Stones and Synchronicity by The Police.

Every year Albums We Love fans wait for the announcement of the record selected for performance. They wait because they know that for that year, and that album, the listeners will be treated to music they know and love, delivered with reverence and performed in a way that sounds fresh and exciting.

Bill Donnelly - Drums, vocals Dan Donnelly - Guitar/Vocals Michele Lucas - Vocal, Guitar, percussion Steven Lucas - Guitar Vocals Deanna Hudson - Vocals, Guitar Mike Finno - Bass Damien Pagan - Keyboard, horn





