The KBO Theatre Co to Present New Play Reading TWO CENTS at Bay Street Theater

"Two Cents" by Amy Nicole is directed by Angie Kristic.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

The KBO Theatre Co will present a new play reading of "Two Cents" by Amy Nicole ("Hello Sunshine") directed and co-produced by three time NY award nominated director Angie Kristic "Cherchez La Femme: The Musical" (LaMaMa) "Birthday Boy", "Music Between Us" (Dramatist Guild) will be presented at The Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts on December 10th at 1:30pm. "Two Cents" had it's premiere last year at The Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood, CA and The Revelation Gallery in Greenwich Village, NY.

"Two Cents" a story about a young woman's search for answers leads her to New Orleans and a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger features a dynamic cast and a Q & A to follow!

The KBO Theatre Company, a Manhattan based multi-award nominated, page to the stage theatre troupe founded by Artistic Director, Angie Kristic specializes in new works as staged readings and showcase productions and have been a part of numerous festivals in NY, LA, UK and Paris, France.

Tickets for "Two Cents" can be purchased thru the eventbrite link.

Click Here




