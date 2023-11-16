The KBO Theatre Co to Present New Play Reading TWO CENTS at Bay Street Theater

"Two Cents" by Amy Nicole is directed by Angie Kristic.
The KBO Theatre Co will present a new play reading of "Two Cents" by Amy Nicole ("Hello Sunshine") directed and co-produced by three time NY award nominated director Angie Kristic "Cherchez La Femme: The Musical" (LaMaMa) "Birthday Boy", "Music Between Us" (Dramatist Guild) will be presented at The Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts on December 10th at 1:30pm. "Two Cents" had it's premiere last year at The Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood, CA and The Revelation Gallery in Greenwich Village, NY.
"Two Cents" a story about a young woman's search for answers leads her to New Orleans and a chance encounter with a mysterious stranger features a dynamic cast and a Q & A to follow!
The KBO Theatre Company, a Manhattan based multi-award nominated, page to the stage theatre troupe founded by Artistic Director, Angie Kristic specializes in new works as staged readings and showcase productions and have been a part of numerous festivals in NY, LA, UK and Paris, France.
Tickets for "Two Cents" can be purchased thru the eventbrite link.
