The JC Players Will Perform A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM

The JC Players will celebrate its 30th Anniversary with a production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum! This is a hilarious romp through ancient Rome, complete with terrific physical comedy, hysterical disguises, terrific music, and more! This production features a talented cast and crew that includes three generations of Queens residents.

Led by the incredible director Barbara Auriemma and marvelous musical director Frank Auriemma, along with terrific choreographer Christine Hinz, the JC Players are dedicated to creating a wonderfully dynamic production, while keeping the community in community theater, and this year is no different. The cast is led by the superb Vincent Bivona as Pseudolus and the glorious Andrés Luke Caamal as Hysterium. The amazing Jonathan Zaccarini plays Hero. A lovely duo of the sensational Alina Robin and the sublime Jennifer Silverman share the roles of Philia and Panacea. The cast also features the dynamic Alicia Brosky as Domina, the talented Joseph Montano as Senex, the tremendous Charles Hinz as Marcus Lycus, the fabulous Michael Wolf as Erronious and the glorious Charles P. Hinz as Miles Gloriosous. The courtesans are being played by an outstanding group, including Anna Burnett, Diane Close, Jessica Weiss as Triminae, Caroline D'Ambrosio as Tintinabula, Lisa Vecchione as Gymnasia and Christine Hinz as Vibrata, The Proteans will be played by a delightful young group, including Bianca Zelaya, Daniel Brosky, Reilly Hinz and Arshia Mazumdea. The fabulous Amy Ellis is the show's stage manager and costumer.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum will open at Glendale-Maspeth United Methodist Church, at 66-14 Central Avenue in Glendale, on Friday, August 1 at 8 pm, Saturday, August 2 at 8 pm, and Sunday, August 3 at 3 pm. Forum will then continue at Community United Methodist Church at 75-27 Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village on August 9 at 8 pm and August 10 at 3 pm.