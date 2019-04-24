The Gateway Kicks Off its 70th Anniversary Season with ON YOUR FEET!

ON YOUR FEET!, the juke box musical that celebrates the life and careers of Gloria and Emilio Estefan begins rehearsals this week at The Gateway, Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County and will open on May 10th as a kick off to the 70th Anniversary Season of the esteemed theater which holds the longest professional legacy on Long Island.



ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: the 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team Gloria and Emilio Estefan. The musical has a book written by Alexander Dinelaris and a score by the Cuban pop music made famous by Gloria Estefan. The show features their famous hits that crossed over into the main stream English language market including "Get On Your Feet!," "Conga," "1-2-3," and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You."



Gloria Estefan said of the Broadway show, "Music was the biggest thing that got us through our life, and hopefully our music can also inspire other people as well."



The lead roles of Gloria and Emilio will be played by Marina Pires and Eddie Noel fresh off the Broadway First National Tour. Other principal cast members include Yassmin Alers as Gloria Fajardo, Ruben Flores as José Fajardo, Sydia Cedeno as Consuelo, Dan O'Connor as Phil, Emilee Hassanzadeh as Rebecca. Ensemble members include Vincent Ortega, Héctor Flores Jr., Andrés Acosta, Sharlane Conner, Antony Sanchez, Cody Gerszewski, Liesl Collazo, Emily Esposito, Ronny Dutra, Miki Michelle, Carina R. Avila, Angely Carucci-Dossier and Emilee Hassanzadeh. Youth actors include Halle Morana and Olivia Hyl as Little Gloria, Hunter Rasmussen as Nayib/Young Emilio/Jeremy, and John Pitocco as the youth Dancer.



ON YOUR FEET! will be directed by Keith Andrews with Associate Direction and Choreography by Maria Torres. Mr. Andrews' previous Gateway credits include The Full Monty, The Rocky Horror Show, Rock of Ages and last summer's regional premiere of Flashdance the Musical. Ms. Torres is a veteran of the Broadway production of ON YOUR FEET! having been with the show since its pre-Broadway tryouts and workshops. She was an associate choreographer on the Broadway production of Swing! and was a creative consultant of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. Musical Direction will be by Andrew Haile Austin. Mr. Austin returns after conducting many Gateway shows including Rock of Ages, RENT and last year's Flashdance the Musical. James O. Hansen will be the Production Stage Manager with Gateway credits of 2018's Flashdance the Musical and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



ON YOUR FEET! begins previews on Wednesday, May 8 with an official press opening on Friday, May 10 with performances through Saturday, May 25. Ticket prices start at $59 with a special student rush price of $35 the day of performance with a valid student ID.



Ticket prices range from $59-$89 per show. Student Rush seats and Group Rates are available. For a complete list of show times, pricing and more information about the season, visit our website: TheGateway.org. Tickets on-line or through the box office at 631-286-1133.





Related Articles Shows View More Long Island Stories