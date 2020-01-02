The Argyle Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre, presents the hit Broadway musical Disney's The Little Mermaid with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and book by Doug Wright. Performances begin Thursday, January 16, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Opening Night is Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Disney's The Little Mermaid is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Directed and Choreographed by Tara Jeanne Valle, and with music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast will feature Courtney Balan as Ursula, J Ryan Carroll as Grimsby, Kimberly Immanuel as Ariel, Warren Nolan, Jr. as King Triton, Matthew Rafanelli as Flounder, Jeff Sullivan as Prince Eric, Ryan Gregory Thurman as Sebastian, and Michael Valvo as Scuttle. They will be joined by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Ryan Cavanaugh, A-Laranée Davis, Alphonse Gonzales, Stephen Foster Harris, Danielle Jordan, Derek Kastner, Emily Madden, Victoria Madden, Michelle Rubino, Christopher Salvaggio, Conor Stepnowski, and Valerie Torres-Rosario.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

"The Argyle can't wait to bring Disney's The Little Mermaid to Babylon directed and choreographed by the brilliant Tara Jeanne Vallee, along with another stellar cast of actors that will grace our stage," shared Argyle Artistic Director Evan Pappas.

The creative team includes Set Design Front Row Theatrical Rental, Costume and Wig Design by Kurt Alger, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and Props & Production Coordination by Alison Savino. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Krista Swan with Assistant Stage Manager Mackenzie Trowbridge. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Disney's The Little Mermaid will play the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performance on Wednesday evening, February 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





