TWO THOUSAND MILES to Premiere at The BACCA Arts Center

Second Stage Productions presents Two Thousand Miles, a new musical conceived by Alyssa Williams, on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26th at 8:00 PM at The BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst, NY. SSP's founder and artistic director, Brian Statler directs with musical direction by Matthew DeMaria.

Founded in 2011, Second Stage Productions has been giving back the chance for everyone and anyone to embrace the magic of theatre. At its core, SSP leads with the values of Diversity & Inclusion, Diligence, and Compassion. After 11 years, they have produced over 100 shows that have provided people from all walks of life the chance to experience and engage in live theatre.

Two Thousand Miles features a book by Alyssa Williams with Morgan Bartholick, music and lyrics by Matthew DeMaria and Alyssa Williams, and additional music and lyrics by Hans Zanger. The show will be produced by Second Stage Productions in association with Williams & Bartholick Theatricals and co-produced by Michael Gorman.

The cast includes Kenny Doyle as Davis, Allison Lane as Ava, Vitale Yenzer as Nate, Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb as Jessica, Anthony Orellana as Julian, Natalie Baquet as Christina, Leonard J. Moore as Carlos, and Morgan Smith as Victoria.

Split between California and New York City, Two Thousand Miles tells the story of illness, strength, and life-altering experiences through events that reunites a group of friends and family. Through their collective journeys, they show us how love can transcend illness and personal strife through acceptance and the bonds of friendship.

"I joined SSP in May of 2012 as an actor, but Brian gave me the opportunity to explore all the other parts of theatre: stage management, directing, administration," Two Thousand Miles conceiver Alyssa Williams writes. "That was the spark to start creating my own work. I am thrilled and honored to bring my first work back home."

Two Thousand Miles premiered at the Hudson Guild Theatre in October of 2018 as a part of NY Summerfest through the New York Theatre Festival. Most recently, the show has performed various concert readings at Feinstein's/54 Below and The Green Room 42 that featured Broadway members of On Your Feet!, In The Heights, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in the lead roles.

For more information about Two Thousand Miles visit wbtheatricals.com





