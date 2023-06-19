THE WIZARD OF OZ, FROZEN JR & More Set for Engeman Theater 2023-2024 Children's Theater Season

The John W. Engeman Theater has revealed their 2023-2024 Children’s Theater Season.

They will kick off their new season with the beloved tale of all time, THE WIZARD OF OZ. Dorothy and her three friends trot delightfully and tunefully down that fabled road of yellow brick in The Wizard of Oz. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz, who can send her home. Dorothy learns just how magical friendship can be and how wonderful it can feel to go home again. September 23 - October 29, 2023

Get ready to feel the holiday spirit! One of their most beloved holiday shows, FROSTY, is back and better than ever! Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her town, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! November 25 – December 31, 2023

Next, get ready to embark on a magical journey with Princesses Anna and Elsa as they present FROZEN JR. Based on the popular Disney film, this heartwarming story follows the sisters as they discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. Featuring all the memorable songs from the hit movie, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! January 27 - March 3, 2024

In the Spring, the beloved story of ALICE IN WONDERLAND hits the stage. Alice takes a tumble down an enchanted rabbit hole to an off-kilter world of mock turtles, dancing flora, punctual rabbits, and mad tea parties. Playing cards hold court, and nothing is as it seems in this land where whimsy and wordplay are the order of the day. Will Alice be able to find her footing in this bizarre place? More importantly, will she ever figure out how to get home? March 23 - April 28, 2024

Next up, they have RAPUNZEL: A TANGLED FAIRYTALE. Forced to live alone in a tower with nothing but her hair and her witch of a "mother," Rapunzel's sixteenth birthday has come, meaning that she'll be able to see the outside world for the first time, just as her "mother" promised. Scared to let her go, though, the witch breaks her promise. Lucky for Rapunzel a young Prince happens across her tower and calls out to her, as he's seen the witch do: "Rapunzel! Rapunzel! Let down your hair!" Before the Prince and Rapunzel have their inevitable "happily ever after," though, they're going to have to face the wrath of the witch and a few other hilarious obstacles. May 25 – June 30, 2024

They conclude theirr 2022-2023 season with FINDING NEMO JR! A musical adaptation of the beloved 2003 Pixar movie Finding Nemo. When Nemo is captured and taken to Sydney, Marlin faces his fears and sets off on an epic adventure across the ocean. With the help of lovable characters such as Dory, Crush, and the Tank Gang, Marlin, and Nemo both overcome challenges on their journey to find each other and themselves. July 20 - August 25, 2024

Tickets are $20 for all performances. Tickets may be purchased by calling (631) 261-2900, by visiting www.engemantheater.com, or at The Engeman Theater Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport. For group rates or to host a birthday party at The John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-2900. The theater is also home to The John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, offering classes and camp programs for children. For more information call 631-261-2900.

ABOUT THE THEATER



The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport is Long Island's only year-round professional theater company, casting actors from the Broadway talent pool. From curb to curtain, they have made it their business to provide affordable, quality theater in an elegant one-of-a-kind location with outstanding facilities and extraordinary service. The renovated theater offers stadium-style seating, state-of-the-art lighting and sound, a full orchestra pit, and a classic wood-paneled piano lounge with full bar. There is live music in the lobby before the Thursday, Friday, and select Saturday night performances.

For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visit the box office at 250 Main Street, Northport, or visitClick Here.