THE PROMPTER Runs Through June 16 At Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce THE PROMPTER, the first production of the 2019 Mainstage Season, had a successful opening night on June 1. The show runs through June 16. This World Premiere stars Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Walking Dead, Golda's Balcony) and Wade Dooley (Jersey Boys), who is also the playwright. Single tickets on sale now or tickets can be purchased now as part of the 3-play subscription package for the 2019 Mainstage Season. Call the Box Office at 631-725-9500; open daily 11 am - showtime or log on to baystreet.org.
THE PROMPTER is a new comedy about veteran actress Irene Young (Tovah Feldshuh), who, after a forty-year absence, is returning to the Broadway stage. But now, she can't do it alone; so, the production hires a young actor Wade (Wade Dooley) to be her prompter. But, this isn't her story, it's his. Based on real events, THE PROMPTER is a funny, heartfelt, untold, behind-the-scenes look at Broadway through the eyes of a young dreamer.
Tovah Feldshuh (Irene Young) is a 6-time Tony & Emmy nominee and the winner of 4 Drama Desks, 4 Outer Critic Circle, 2 Dramalogues, The Theatre World, Obie, Lucille Lortel and Helen Hayes Award for Best Actress. Among her many Broadway credits, Tovah starred in William Gibson's Golda's Balcony which was directed by Scott Schwartz and became the longest running one woman show in Broadway history. She also starred in Scott Schwartz's acclaimed production of Arsenic & Old Lace at the Dallas Theater Center opposite Betty Buckley. Her latest role on Broadway was for Stephen Schwartz, in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Pippin as Grandma Berthe singing the show-stopping "No Time at All" while simultaneously doing a full out trapeze act. Her latest television series includes The Walking Dead and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. She was awarded three honorary doctorates and has received the Israel Peace Medal and Eleanor Roosevelt Humanities Award. Ms. Feldshuh is the proud wife of attorney Andrew Harris Levy and the mother of Brandon married to Jami, Amanda married to Joel and Gramee to Rafael Levi Ryzowy. www.tovahfeldshuh.com and @tovahfeld
Wade Dooley (Playwright) is a writer/actor living in Jackson Heights, Queens. He also plays the character Wade in THE PROMPTER. Some favorite writing credits include Broadway Bares: Rock Hard, On Demand, and Strip U with co-writer Hunter Bell, Stars in the Alley with host Tituss Burgess, The Diary of a Dancer (Best Solo Show 2010 DC Fringe Fest). Wade is an alumnus of Running Deer Theatre Lab, Goodspeed's Johnny Mercer Writers Colony, Finger Lake's Musical Theatre Festival's The PiTCH. As an actor, some favorite credits include Film: The Last Five Years. Theatre: NEWSical The Musical, The Awesome 80s Prom, La Cage Aux Folles, The Roar of the Greasepaint-The Smell of the Crowd. Tour: Jersey Boys, The Trip to Bountiful, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular. Wade is represented by Ben Izzo at Abrams Artists Agency. He is a graduate of Bradley University.
Scott Schwartz (Director) is the Artistic Director of Bay Street Theater. Most recently, he directed the world premiere of the new musical The Prince of Egypt at both TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in California and at Fredericia Teater in Denmark. Previous directing credits at Bay Street include Intimate Apparel starring Kelly McCreary and Conviction starring Sarah Paulson. As a director, he has worked on and off-Broadway, in major regional theaters across the country, and in the UK and Japan. On Broadway, he directed Golda's Balcony and Jane Eyre (co-directed with John Caird). Off-Broadway, he directed Murder for Two, Bat Boy: The Musical (Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards, Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical; Drama Desk Award nomination, Outstanding Director of a Musical), tick, tick...BOOM! (OCC, Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical; Drama Desk nomination, Outstanding Director of a Musical), Gigantic (Vineyard), The Foreigner (Roundabout), Rooms: A Rock Romance, Kafka's The Castle (OCC nomination, Outstanding Director of a Play), and No Way to Treat a Lady. At New York City Opera he directed Séance on a Wet Afternoon. The regional theaters he has worked at include ACT, Alley, Alliance Theatre, Berkshire Theatre Festival, Dallas Theatre Center, Denver Center, The Geffen, Goodspeed Opera House, La Jolla Playhouse, Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Signature, Theatre Under the Stars, and Westport Country Playhouse among others. He is a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and a graduate of Harvard University.
Binder Casting (Casting) Chad Eric Murnane, CSA, Mark Brandon, CSA & Justin Bohon, CSA. Founded by Jay Binder, CSA in 1984. Binder has cast over 80 Broadway productions, dozens of National Tours, several off-Broadway shows, workshops and labs, in addition to seasons for over twenty-five regional theatres around the country. Broadway highlights include: Disney's The Lion King (All North American casting), In Transit, Dames at Sea, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Born Yesterday, The Miracle Worker, Finian's Rainbow, Brighton Beach Memoirs, A Chorus Line, Gypsy, The 39 Steps, White Christmas, Is He Dead?, Inherit The Wind, Journey's End, Butley, Virginia Woolf, Sweet Charity, Wonderful Town, Movin' Out, 42nd Street, The Music Man, The Iceman Cometh, ...Charlie Brown, The Sound of Music, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Last Night of Ballyhoo, Chicago, The King and I, Damn Yankees, Lost in Yonkers, Jake's Women, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, The Goodbye Girl, among others. Film/TV highlights: Dreamgirls, Chicago, Nine, Hairspray, Carousel (PBS/NY Phil) and Six by Sondheim (HBO). Encores! At City Center since its inception in 1994. Twelve-time Artios Award winner and the recipient of the Rosie Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts. Part of RWS Entertainment Group. www.bindercasting.com
