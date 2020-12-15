THE NATION'S Jeet Heer & Argentine Director Juan José Campanella Up Next On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

The director of the Academy Award winning SECRET IN THEIR EYES, Juan José Campanella, and THE NATION'S Jeet Heer are Tom Needham's special guests on the next SOUNDS OF FILM.

THE WEASELS’ TALE tells the story of a group of four long-time friends, including a beautiful actress from cinema's golden age, an actor in the twilight of his life, a frustrated scriptwriter, and an old director, will do the impossible to try and preserve the world they have created in an old mansion in the countryside outside Buenos Aires. When faced with the threat of a young couple who could put everything in danger, financial gain, seduction, betrayal, and memories run amok to create the recipe for this delightful game of cat...and weasel.

Director Juan José Campanella (Law and Order: Special Victim Unit, House, 30 Rock, Colony) was Inspired by the Argentinian film Los Muchachos de Antes No Usaban Arsénico and classic English films made by Ealing Studios in the 1950s (The Ladykillers and Kind Hearts and Coronets). A Weasel's Tale mixes layers of dark humor, an unusual style of dialogue and classic comedy, in an homage to classic cinema's structure, conventions and craftsmanship.

Jeet Heer is a national affairs correspondent at THE NATION and the author of In Love with Art: Francoise Mouly's Adventures in Comics with Art Spiegelman (2013) and Sweet Lechery: Reviews, Essays and Profiles (2014).

Heer's recent article appearing in THE NATION is "Movie Theaters Aren't Dying-They're Being Murdered."

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet.

