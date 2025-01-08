THE ADDAMS FAMILY MUSICAL to be Presented at The Gateway This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Addams Family Musical - a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family - continues The Gateway’s 75th Season and will run at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY from January 24 – February 16, 2025.

The Addams Family Musical features an original story by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa based on the characters created by Charles Addams in his single-panel gag cartoons. The story tells the tale of every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he has never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

The Addams Family Musical is directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews - who just directed Rock of Ages and Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville earlier this season - and music directed by Andrew Haile Austin.

The cast, which began rehearsals Tuesday, January 7, will feature Aaron De Jesus (Off-Broadway Jersey Boys; Broadway National Tour Jersey Boys, Disney’s The Lion King) as Gomez Addams, Jennifer Byrne (First National Tour Summer: The Donna Summer Musical; Off-Broadway Nevermore: The Imaginery…, Evil Dead The Musical) as Morticia Addams, Malia Monk (Regional Rock of Ages, Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Mamia Mia!) as Wednesday Addams, SYDIA CEDEÑO (Off-Broadway Errol and Fidel; Regional In the Heights, On Your Feet!) as Grandma, Jim Borstelmann (Broadway Chicago, The Addams Family Musical, The Producers) as Uncle Fester, Ellis Gage (Off-Broadway White Rose,Message in a Bottle; US Tour The FlyBoys) as Lurch, Gil Brady (Off-Broadway Sideways; National Tour Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Annie) as Mal Beineke, Crystal Kellogg (Broadway School of Rock, Finding Neverland) as Alice Beineke, JARED GOODWIN (Regional West Side Story, Rent) as Lucas Beineke, RIVERS O’NEAL and ASHER KING sharing the role of Pugsley; and ensemble members KELLY MACMILLAN, JOSE CONTRERAS, KEIRA BALLAN, Jorge Echeverria, Jade Milam, CHANCE INGALLS, JULIANA ANDREA BETANCUR, and Erik Daughterman.

Director and choreographer Keith Andrews has directed over 30 productions at The Gateway including the most recent production of Rock of Ages, Fiddler on the Roof, Holiday Spectacular on Ice, Evita, and The Wedding Singer. When not at The Gateway, Keith has directed six productions of Million Dollar Quartet, Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Barnum, and Jimmy Buffet’s Escape to Margaritaville, to name a few. He directed and choreographed A Wall Apart - an original rock musical about the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall, with music and lyrics by Lord Graham Russell of the rock group, Air Supply. In educational theater, Keith has directed Legally Blonde and Guys and Dolls at SUNY Buffalo, and he has directed and/or choreographed over 90 student industry showcases at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in NYC.

Musical Director Andrew Haile Austin has musically directed over 100 productions of operas and musicals across the country, most recently at Virginia Music Theatre, John Engeman Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, and Theatre Under the Stars. This is his 21st production for The Gateway, most recently music directing In the Heights, The Wedding Singer, and Evita.

