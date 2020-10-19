Studio Theatre Announces Rick Grossman as Executive Artistic Director for Bay Way Arts Center

Grossman has been a part of the L.I. theater scene for nearly 50 years.

Studio Theatre has announced that Long Island theater veteran, Rick Grossman, has joined its management team as Executive Artistic Director for the recently acquired Bay Way Arts Center in East Islip. "We are very much looking forward to this collaborative effort and having Rick as part of our team as we expand our base of operations", said Michael Blangiforti, Managing Director of Studio Theatre.

David Dubin, Studio Theatre's Executive Artistic Director in Lindenhurst said; "His knowledge and experience in the theatre industry is expansive, not to mention his rich theatre history with Long Island theatre, this will be an exciting new adventure".

Chris Rosselli, Studio Theatre's Executive Director said, "I'm excited about the creative team we have assembled, and Rick will be a tremendous asset to our East Islip location."

A graduate of Hofstra University, Grossman has been a part of the L.I. theater scene for nearly 50 years. He was the founding director for Town of Hempstead Repertory Theatre in the early 70's, followed by 14 years as Resident Director of the former Airport Playhouse in Bohemia. He also has a long history of credits with Star Playhouse in Commack and Township Theatre Group of Huntington, where he also served on its board and as President. He has also worked nationwide at The Pasadena Playhouse, Laguna Playhouse, Surflight Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, Starlight Theatre, Coconut Grove Playhouse, and The Glove Theatre.

Grossman also has a notable career as a performer. He has appeared in nine Off Broadway plays, most notably , Harry and Eddie:The Birth of Israel and Damn Yankees at Lincoln Center Outdoors, as well as seven Broadway National Tours including Dirty Dancing, Bullets Over Broadway and Man of La Mancha. Grossman's film and TV credits include House of Cards and College Senior, named best film in its category at the 2018 L.I. Film Expo and garnering him a best actor nomination.

Grossman said he is excited to call Bay Way his new home. "I am so delighted to have an opportunity at this time in my life and career to join forces with David Dubin, Michael Blangiforti, and my former collaborator Chris Rosselli in this joint venture", said Grossman. "I look forward to working with many of the talented actors and craftsmen of L.I. theater in bringing forth pieces that will entertain our audiences and have social significance as well", he said. "I am quite excited to once again be working in this wonderful space where I was fortunate to have played such iconic roles as Tevye (Fiddler On The Roof) and Ben Frankin (1776)". "We eagerly await having our audiences see the wonderful additions and upgrades we will be making to the theater, and to be able to welcome them back to live theater once we have been given the approvals from government officials", Grossman added; "it can't come soon enough!"

