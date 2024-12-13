Spotlight: WHITE CHRISTMAS at THE GATEWAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irving Berlin’s White Christmas - the heartwarming musical adaptation based on the beloved, timeless Paramount Pictures film of the same name - continues The Gateway’s 75th Season, and will perform at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY. White Christmas opened on Friday, November 29 and runs through, Sunday, December 29, 2024.

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas is directed by Randy Skinner who originated the choreography on Broadway and whose choreography was also featured in all subsequent tours, reproduced choreography by Mary Giattino, and music directed by Andrew Haile Austin.

The cast features Kelly Sheehan (Broadway Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, 42nd St) as Judy Haynes, Marie Eife (US Tour Wicked) as Betty Haynes, Jeremiah James (Broadway Funny Girl) as Bob Wallace, Jeremy Benton (US Tour Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Broadway 42nd St) as Phil Davis, Amy Bodnar (Broadway Oklahoma!, Ragtime) as Martha Watson, Tom Galantich (Broadway The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as General Henry Waverly, Cullen R Titmas (Off-Broadway Avenue Q) as Ralph Sheldrake, SONNIE BETTS and SOFIA DA COSTA-WILSON sharing the role of Susan Waverly, and ensemble members Brian C Veith, Amy Persons, GLENN GIRÓN, Evan Bertram, Sean Quinn, DARYN POLZIN, CHASE FONTENOT, Maggie Bergman, DAVID Benjamin Perry, MELISSA LYNNE JONES, JOSEPH RYAN HARRINGTON, Elizabeth McGuire, ISAIAH MAYHEW, KEILA SUE WONG, JOSH MCWHORTOR, and Michelle Lemon.

Director Randy Skinner is an award-winning director, choreographer, and performer whose work has encompassed Broadway, off-Broadway, regional, and Los Angeles productions. Some notable shows include: 42nd Street (Tony®, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Astaire nominations), Ain't Broadway Grand (Tony®, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Irving Berlin's White Christmas (Tony®, Drama Desk nominations), and State Fair (Outer Critics Circle nomination).

Choreographer Mary Giattino, a former Rockette, has performed on Broadway and the Broadway National Tours of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, Billy Elliot: The Musical, 42nd Street, Lady Be Good, No No Nanette, and Of Thee I Sing. She also served as Skinner's assistant choreographer and assistant dance captain during the Broadway run of Irving Berlin's White Christmas. She was the resident choreographer for the Billy Elliot: The Musical national tour, and has choreographed numerous shows at The Gateway. She will re-create Skinner's original choreography for the show under his supervision.

Musical Director Andrew Haile Austin has musically directed over 100 productions of operas and musicals across the country, most recently at Virginia Music Theatre, John Engeman Theatre, Virginia Stage Company, and Theatre Under the Stars. This is his 21st production for The Gateway, most recently music directing In the Heights, The Wedding Singer, and Evita.

Based on the classic 1954 Paramount Pictures film, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas follows veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have a successful song-and-dance act after World War II. With romance in mind, the two follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters en route to their Christmas show at a Vermont lodge, which just happens to be owned by Bob and Phil's former army commander. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including “Blue Skies,” “I Love A Piano,” “How Deep Is the Ocean” and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting, wholesome musical that will delight audiences of all ages.

Following in The Gateway’s 75th season will be The Addams Family the Musical and The Gateway’s production of Disney’s Frozen - The Broadway Musical.

