The star of Hamilton and Netflix's Girls5Eva delivers an evening filled with her signature roof-raising vocals and effervescent charm! Renée Elise Goldsberry is live in concert at the Staller Center on Saturday, September 21st at 8pm.



Then, join Grammy-winner John Pizzarelli for the best of stage and screen in a one-night-only concert on Saturday, September 28th at 8pm.



Tickets and more information available at stallercenter.com

