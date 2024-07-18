Spotlight: FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL at Fire Island Pines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Breathtaking dance set upon a backdrop of endless sky and sea returns when Fire Island Dance Festival, the charitable event of the Fire Island summer, makes its anticipated homecoming July 19-21.

The three-performance celebration of established and emerging dance companies will again bring together the Fire Island Pines community to an awe-inspiring waterfront stage overlooking the Great South Bay. Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fire Island Dance Festival begins with an opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 20, followed by a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 pm, and a closing performance at 5 pm on Sunday, July 21.

