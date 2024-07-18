Spotlight: FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL at Fire Island Pines

Escape to Fire Island Dance Festival

By: Jul. 18, 2024
Spotlight: FIRE ISLAND DANCE FESTIVAL at Fire Island Pines
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Breathtaking dance set upon a backdrop of endless sky and sea returns when Fire Island Dance Festival, the charitable event of the Fire Island summer, makes its anticipated homecoming July 19-21.

LATEST NEWS

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre to Present GUYS AND DOLLS
SAL VIVIANO: PERFECTLY FRANK – A CENTURY OF SINATRA Will Be Presented By Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea
Bay Street Theater Reveals Cast For MEL BROOKS' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Photos: BYE BYE BIRDIE is Now Playing at the Argyle Theatre

The three-performance celebration of established and emerging dance companies will again bring together the Fire Island Pines community to an awe-inspiring waterfront stage overlooking the Great South Bay. Fire Island Dance Festival (#fidance) is produced by and benefits Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Fire Island Dance Festival begins with an opening performance at 5 pm on Saturday, July 20, followed by a Leadership Supporter sunset performance at 7 pm, and a closing performance at 5 pm on Sunday, July 21.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos