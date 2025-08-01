Sally Struthers and More to Star in THE FULL MONTY at The Gateway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Gateway will present The Full Monty, featuring Sally Struthers, who returns to The Gateway after previously appearing in CLUE, 9 to 5, Anything Goes, and Nice Work if You Can Get It. The Full Monty will be on stage at The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, NY, from March 13 to April 12, 2026.

Sally Struthers has long been a favorite and most requested performer among our audiences, and we couldn’t be more pleased that she has chosen to return to be in another audience favorite, as well as one of her own favorite shows - The Full Monty. In her extensive career both on and off the stage, Struthers has graced audiences previously as Jeannette Burmeister - a character in The Full Monty who is a sassy, quick-witted, and larger-than-life piano player and show-business pro - and is thrilled to take the role back on for the fifth time, this time, at The Gateway.

Ms. Struthers is a two-time Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award winner for her performance in the groundbreaking TV series "All in the Family." She starred in the Fox television series "9 to 5" and her own CBS series "Gloria." She also had a recurring role on the CBS comedy "Still Standing" and regularly appeared on the CW network's highly acclaimed "Gilmore Girls." Most recently, she has had a recurring role in the highly esteemed Netflix series “A Man on the Inside” starring Ted Danson.

The Full Monty is based on the cult hit film of the same name. It is a ten-time Tony Award nominee and is filled with honest affection, engaging melodies, and the most highly anticipated closing number of any show. The powerhouse team of Terrence McNally (Ragtime) and David Yazbek (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) cooks up a most raucous, pop-rock musical!

A group of unemployed steelworkers from Buffalo, facing individual strife, come together to come up with a bold and unclothed way to make some quick cash. As they conquer their fears, self-consciousness, and prejudices, the men come to discover that the strength they find in each other gives them the individual courage to "let it go."

The Full Monty is a story full of heart. Right to the end, audiences will be wondering if these lovable misfits will really pull it off. With a raucous mix of razor-sharp humor and toe-tapping pizzazz, this heartwarming, upbeat comedy is a must for any theatre looking for a big hit.

While the full Creative Team for The Full Monty has not been announced, Keith Andrews, who has directed over 30 productions at The Gateway, including the most recent productions of Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Addams Family, and Rock of Ages, will direct. He previously worked with Sally Struthers in their 2007 production of The Full Monty in Ogunquit, Maine.

Further details regarding the production creative team and additional cast members will be released at a later date. This show replaces Dear Evan Hansen, previously announced for these dates.