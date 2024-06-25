STEVE ROSS & KAREN MURPHY: BEST OF THE VERSED to Be Presented By Hamptons Summer Songbook By The Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea will present Steve Ross & Karen Murphy: Best of the Versed, Saturday, June 29, 7:30PM at LTV Studios, produced and hosted by David Alpern. "Celebrating the Opening Lyrics You May Not Know to Tunes You Thought You Did," the show explores the vivid universe of verse in the Great American Songbook, as originally written by Ira Gershwin, Larry Hart, Cole Porter, Dorothy Fields, Johnny Mercer, Sammy Cahn, Herman Hupfeld and more. Delight in pithy and poetic, rarely-performed introductory lyrics to songs both familiar and obscure, many from Golden Age stage and screen musicals.

Steve Ross, dubbed "Crown Prince of Cabaret" by the New York Times, has earned that title over decades at venerable venues throughout Manhattan, across the country and around the world. His nearly dozen CDs include musical explorations of Stephen Sondheim, Alan Jay Lerner, Cole Porter and, of course Noel Coward, whose green velvet smoking jacket - or at least one tailored for Noel in London - was gifted to Steve by Britain's Noel Coward Society."The smoothest cabaret act in the world" - London Times

Karen Murphy's Broadway credits include: A Little Night Music, 9-to-5, 42nd Street, and Titanic. Off Broadway most recently she was in The Jerusalem Syndrome, and previously My Vaudeville Man, Zombie Prom, and Forbidden Broadway. National tours include: Finding Neverland, Mary Poppins, White Christmas, and Les Miz. "Once in a while a cabaret performer comes along with a vision so unique, a performance so original, it can only be described as electrifying. Such a find is Karen Murphy" - Scott Siegel, concert producer/columnist

Producer and host David Alpern, son of a "girl singer" on the road and radio circa 1939, was a reporter, writer, editor and radio host for Newsweek magazine over 40 years, interviewing politicians, policy experts and entertainers including Katherine Hepburn, Tony Bennett, and several stars of this LTV cabaret series: Steve Ross, Anna Bergman, Mark Nadler, K.T. Sullivan, Christine Andreas. Long a Sag Harbor resident, these days he reviews books for the East Hampton Star and hosts programs for local libraries.

LTV Studios, cabaret's new home in the Hamptons, presents the 2024 season of their new musical concert series Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea, produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone. In addition to Steve Ross and Karen Murphy, this summer's schedule opened with Anna Bergman and continues through August with shows starring Tovah Feldshuh, Sal Viviano, Jeff Harnar, Karen Akers, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, and Christine Andreas.

Hamptons Summer Songbook by the Sea presents a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists in the intimate, funky and unique environs of a reconfigured, industrial television studio - complete with state-of-the art lighting and audio merging with the romantic ambiance of cafe table seating, modular staging and a gorgeous Baby Grand; all combining for an up-front, live encounter with legendary songs and songwriters as interpreted by today's finest performers.

LTV STUDIOS

75 Industrial Road

Wainscott, NY 11975

Saturday, June 29 at 7:30PM

$50 in advanced, $55 at the door, VIP café seating: $80

https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook-by-the-sea/best-of-the-versed

Tickets to all performances in the concert series: www.ltveh.org

