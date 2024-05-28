Review: THE PRODUCERS at Theatre Three

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Port Jefferson’s historic Theater Three certainly has another hit on their hands with their current showing of the mega hit musical The Producers. Closing out their incredible 53rd season, the beautiful Long Island venue has assembled a brilliant cast to flawlessly deliver this Tony, Grammy, and Olivier winning Mel Brooks classic. Indeed, this thrilling production is a must see this exciting Spring season in the lively town.

Superbly directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, who also serves as the venue’s Artistic Director, this show, created by Mr. Brooks (book, music, and lyrics) and Thomas Meehan (book), will leave you in absolute stitches for the entire two act production.

Based on the film of the same name, we follow Max and Leo, portrayed masterfully by Scott Hofer and Tony Butera, respectively, as they team up for a get-rich-quick scheme producing Broadway shows that, they think, should be flops. "How?", you ask? That is all thanks to Leo's keen accounting acumen (and inadvertent thinking out loud) that makes the dollar signs flash in Max's eye.

Mr. Hofer and Mr. Butera, both Theatre Three vets, make such a great team. The characters of Max and Leo are very different people, but the two of them together are hilarious. Think The Odd Couple. Also a highlight is Brittany Lacey, also a Theatre Three vet, who shines as Ulla, a - shall we say naive - Sweedish actor. Also an audience favorite is Ryan Nolin in a brilliant performace as Roger De Bris, the Director that Max and Leo seek out to direct the show they choose to mount. Indeed, The entire gorgeous cast delivers every hysterical moment effortlessly. The vast majority serve in several roles, too!

The clever creative team is brilliant as well. Randall Parsons' set is well done. In the busy show, we find the story takes place in front of a theatre, Max's office, Leo's accounting firm, the home of Roger De Bris among other locales. Seamless scene changes with the help of everyone moved the show along at a great pace. This is all heightened by the excellent lighting design by Steve Uihlein and stunning costumes by Ronald Green III. Special kudos also to the top notch orchestra led by Jeffrey Hoffman.

And so, The Producers at Theatre Three is definitely a must see this beautiful Spring season. If opening weekend is any indication, you may want to get your tickets quickly. A hilarious Mel Brooks classic, a brilliant cast, and the bustling town of Port Jefferson makes for a fun night of theatre.

Photo by Courtney Gilmore, Theatre Three

