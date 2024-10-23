Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Hardscrabble Theater's production of Sly Fox opened last weekend.

Written by Larry Gelbart, Sly Fox is a riotous comedy inspired by Ben Jonson's Volpone and set in 19th-century San Francisco. The play follows the mischievous Foxwell J. Sly as he convinces the town he's on his deathbed, with four avaricious citizens competing for his fortune in a whirlwind of hilarious schemes and misunderstandings.

The show opened on October 19 and will continue with performances on the following dates: October 25 at 8:00 p.m., October 26 at 8:00 p.m., October 27 at 3:00 p.m., November 2 at 8:00 p.m., and November 3 at 3:00 p.m. at Hardscrabble Theater at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 298 Conklin Street, Farmingdale.

The talented cast, led by Nick Damadeo as Foxwell J. Sly, includes:

• Michael Shanahan as Simon Able • Bob Alpert as Jethro Crouch • Daniel Bubbeo as Lawyer Craven • Lance Wangel as Abner Truckle • Margaret Coyne as Miss Fancy • Danilise Diaz as Mrs. Truckle • Joe DiPietro as Chief of Police • Tom Spina as Captain Crouch • Vincent Esposito as Court Clerk • Tim Conlon as Policeman/Crouch's Servant • Christine Pfeil, Siobhan Vaschon, and Dana Tompkins as Servant 1, 2, & 3.

Directed by Kathy Becker, the production also features the work of Stage Manager Karen Brucia, Co-Producers Glenn Rivano and Virginia Green, and a dedicated set and technical crew. The play's set was designed and constructed by Rian Romeo, Gary Frey, and Tom Spina, with set dressing by Kathy Becker and lighting and sound by Glenn Rivano. House Manager Tina Lauro ensures a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hardscrabble-theater-presents-sly-fox-tickets-934689279797

Comments