World Premiere Of BOO: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE is Coming to Bayway Arts Center

Bayway Arts Center will present the world premiere of Boo: A Musical Adventure!, a heartwarming family production perfect for audiences ages 4 and up. This enchanting musical made its conceptual debut last year as a staged reading at the Long Island Children's Museum, and now the full production is set to captivate audiences at Bayway Arts Center on Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27th at 11:00 AM.

Produced by Our Love Fitz Productions, Boo: A Musical Adventure features Book & Lyrics by Sean Fitzgerald and Christine Kerimian Fitzgerald, with Music by Sean Fitzgerald, Christine Kerimian Fitzgerald, Michael Leuci, and Brian Smith. This delightful show explores themes of inclusion, compassion, and the importance of staying true to oneself, delivered through catchy tunes and charming puppetry that promise to entertain the entire family.

The cast includes many of Long Island's theater notables, each bringing their unique talents to this lively production. Daniel Bishop stars as Boo, Dana Tortora as Ellie, Steve Corbellini as Dr. Chuck Chompers, Jim Sluder as Ned, Geri Lynn Scenga as Madame Mayor Macabre, Ellen Dumlao as Mystic Clare Voyant, Steven Charles as Coach DeWolffe, Shaina Stroh as Jinx, and Brendan Noble as Grim.

Join us for this special world premiere and experience the magic of Boo: A Musical Adventure! For tickets and more information, visit https://baywayartscenter.ludus.com/200461335&bpo=19621

About Boo: A Musical Adventure:

This family-friendly show is a celebration of friendship, self-discovery, and the joy of being different. It's a whimsical journey that will have audiences humming along to its original songs and falling in love with its lovable puppet characters.

It's sure to put the entire family in the Spooky Spirit! Everyone is invited to come dressed in their favorite Halloween Costume for the Costume Parade after the show! As always, you'll get to meet and greet with the cast after the show for autographs and pictures!

