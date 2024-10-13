Review: JEKYLL AND HYDE, THE MUSICAL at The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale once again dazzles audiences with its latest offering, Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical. While productions of this musical may perhaps be frequent, this incarnation shines, thanks in large part to a remarkably talented cast.

Set against a powerful pop-rock score by Frank Wildhorn, Leslie Bricusse, and Steve Cuden, the tale centers on Dr. Henry Jekyll, who desperately attempts to cure his ailing father by separating “good” from “evil”. However, in his quest, Jekyll inadvertently creates his dark alter ego, Mr. Hyde, who unleashes a wave of chaos and terror upon London.

Running through October 19th, Director Patrick Campbell helms this production with exceptional skill, leading a top-notch ensemble that includes Long Island theatre vet Bobby Peterson in the dual role of Jekyll and Hyde. Peterson’s superb vocal talent and nuanced portrayal make him a standout in the role. His meticulous attention to detail—reflected in his physicality and emotional depth—elevates the character, particularly during the intense “Confrontation” number, where Jekyll battles Hyde in a struggle for dominance.

The leading ladies in this production are equally wonderful.

Laura Laureano shines as Emma, Dr. Jekyll's devoted fiancé. Ms. Laureano's portrayal balances sweetness with strength, capturing Emma's unwavering support for Jekyll while also revealing her own determination. Indeed, Laureano’s rendition of “Once Upon a Dream” is a highlight of the evening, receiving thunderous applause from the audience.

Courtney O’Shea delivers a captivating performance as Lucy Harris, the main attraction at The Red Rat, a seedy club. O’Shea embodies Lucy’s complexity, serving as the darker counterpart to Emma. Indeed, an audience favorite is O’Shea's sassy performance of “Bring on the Men”.

While I could easily continue to rave about the entire cast, it’s clear that every player contributes to the overall excellence of this production.

On the clever creative team, John Mazzarella’s stunning set design is enhanced brilliantly by Keith Jones' lighting. Indeed, Dr. Jekyll's eerie basement laboratory is a highlight. The musical direction by Carl Hottinger, paired with a top-notch live orchestra, elevates this eerie atmosphere. Additionally, Ronald R. Green III's costumes are equally impressive, capturing the essence of the characters and the period with style.

And so, Jekyll and Hyde, The Musical at the Noel S. Ruiz Theatre at CM Performing Arts Center is certainly a must-see this fall season, particularly as we approach Halloween. With its thrilling score, captivating performances, and visually stunning production, this show promises to be a memorable night of theatre.

Photo by Janette Pellegrini

