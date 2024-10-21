Gabriel Iglesias Brings DON'T WORRY BE FLUFFY Tour To UBS Arena This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be bringing his Gabriel Iglesias: Don’t Worry Be Fluffy Tour to UBS Arena, located 30 minutes from Penn Station or Grand Central via LIRR in Belmont Park, NY, on Saturday, April 5. ​Tickets go-on-sale on Thursday, October 24 at Noon ET. For more information or to purchase tickets go-to: Fluffyguy.com

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful stand-up comedians. He recently became the second highest grossing touring comedian and is one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with over 1.9 billion views and over 32.5 million fans across social media.

Iglesias has been included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels and was also honored with the cover of Variety’s comedy issue. The comedian has had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell-out Madison Square Garden in New York, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and The Sydney Opera House in Australia.

On TV, Iglesias is the star and executive producer of the Netflix original comedy series, Mr. Iglesias, which is currently streaming 3 seasons. Iglesias plays a good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential. The show won best Primetime Comedy at The Imagen Awards, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latino actors/actresses in the entertainment industry.

In addition to his comedy series, Iglesias has released three stand-up comedy specials with Netflix. The first in 2016 with I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry, which was filmed at the sold out Allstate Arena in Chicago to 20,000 fans. The second, One Show Fits All, was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. The third, Stadium Fluffy premiered in October 2022 and was taped in front of a crowd of 55,000 fans at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where Iglesias made history as the first comedian to perform at and sellout the largest MLB stadium in the US.

In April of 2024, Iglesias reupped with Netflix for a new two-special deal. The first of the new specials taped at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida this summer and will air worldwide in 2025.

Last December, Iglesias co-starred Tim Allen in the second season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses. Most recently he can be seen on NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez opposite George Lopez which premiered on NBC/Peacock.

Feature film credits include co-starring roles in Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL and A Haunted House 2. Gabriel’s voice has been heard in many animated films including the recent Space Jam: A New Legacy as “Speedy Gonzales” streaming on MAX. In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of “Head Clerk” in Pixar’s Academy Award nominated animated film Coco. He also voiced “Babo” in Ugly Dolls, “Rufus the Dog” in Sony’s Golden Globe nominated animated holiday film The Star and “Cuatro” in Fox 20th Century Film’s Academy Award nominated animated film Ferdinand. Gabriel is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, TheFluffy Movie.

On the small screen, Fluffy’s Food Adventures, a non-scripted comedic docu-follow series completed a 3-season run on FUSE TV in 2017. Gabriel was a recurring guest star on the ABC sitcom Cristela, and also guest-starred in an episode of ABC’s hit comedy Modern Family. Comedy Central aired Iglesias’ hit series Stand-Up Revolution for 3 seasons. Comedy Central also aired Gabriel Iglesias: Aloha Fluffy in an unprecedented two-night comedy special to over 15 million viewers. The special was a follow-up to his previous DVD specials, Hot & Fluffy and I’m Not Fat...I’m Fluffy, which have sold millions of copies.

Gabriel Iglesias is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother in Long Beach, CA. It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience; including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints. Gabriel’s stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

