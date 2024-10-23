CM Performing Arts Announces Cast of A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast of their upcoming Holiday Season production of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, Sponsored by Stony Brook Medicine, running December 7 - 22 on the Main Stage in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre!

Performances have been split up into the appropriately named Red Cast and Ryder Cast (an homage to the infamous Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun), while most of the cast remains the same, the roles of Ralphie, Randy, Schwartz, Scut Farkus, and Grover Dill are split.

As a limited time offer, use the code REDRYDER to save 20% on Standard Priced Tickets! Offer Expires Sunday, 10/27!*

The Cast consists of notables of Long Island Theatre as well as up and coming rising stars.

Ryan Nolin (The Old Man), Mary Caulfield (Mother), Brady Schumacher (Ralphie/Red Cast), Jackson Rodin (Ralphie/Ryder Cast), Ethen Sepela (Randy/Red Cast), Owen Westervelt (Randy/Ryder Cast), James O'Connor (James Shepherd), Rebecca Olivieri ((Miss) Shields), Bennett Schneider (Schwartz/Red Cast), Brady Goldman (Schwartz/Ryder Cast), John Edwards (Flick), Jake Cooney (Scut Farkus/Red Cast), Maddox Marino (Scut Farkus/Ryder Cast), Jax Segal (Grover Dill/Red Cast), Elijah John (Grover Dill/Ryder Cast), Cole Pepey (Goggles Kid), Layla Turnier (Esther Jane), Sadie Mathers (Mary Beth), Kendel Gravano (Kate), Colbie Gravano (Tammy), Pepper Coleman (Beth), Giuliana Patnaude (Nancy), Christina O'Shea (Mrs. Schwartz). Rounding out the Ensemble: Dea Ahlgrim, Cara Coleman, Stacy Kappel (Dance Captain), Anderson Ross, Peter Rudilosso, Michele Segal, Matthew W. Surico, Kevin Todd, and Julia Villani.

The Production is being helmed by Kevin Burns, pulling double duty as Director and Choreographer, joined by Matthew W. Surico as Music Director, and Will Brennan as Stage Manager.

RED CAST PERFORMANCE DATES:

Saturday December 7th 8:00 PM

Friday December 13th 8:00 PM

Sunday December 15th 2:00 PM

Saturday December 21st 2:00 PM

Saturday December 21st 8:00 PM

RYDER CAST PERFORMANCE DATES:

Sunday December 8th 2:00 PM

Wednesday December 11th 2:00 PM

Saturday December 14th 2:00 PM

Saturday December 14th 8:00 PM

Friday December 20th 8:00 PM

Sunday December 22nd 2:00 PM

For tickets or more information, go to https://www.cmpac.com/shows/a-christmas-story/ or call the Box Office during Office Hours at 631-218-2810

*REDRYDER Offer is only valid on Standard Tickets. Cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Not applicable to prior purchases. Limit of 6 Tickets Per Purchase. Offer Expires Sunday, 10/27

Comments