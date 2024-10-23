Dina Martina Will Return to Sony Hall on Thanksgiving Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dina Martina (a.k.a. “The Second Lady of Entertainment”) will bring her famed holiday trainwreck back to Sony Hall for the 6th year, in whats has become holiday tradition. In this hysterically funny show, Martina blends a truly wondrous mix of questionable song, unnecessary dance, overburdened costumes, and side-splitting video to bring back your favorite holiday tradition.

Dina has packed venues throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. and has shared the bill with acts such as Margaret Cho, Alan Cumming, Justin Vivian Bond and Bridget Everett. She has received The Stranger Genius Award for Theater, two Seattle Times Footlight Awards, a nomination for The Alpert Award for Theater, and two nominations for GLAAD Media Awards for Outstanding Off-Off Broadway Show.

Photo Credit: Jason Rodgers

