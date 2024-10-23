New Cast Members Added To Tennessee Williams' A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the addition of Shea Buckner in the role of Stanley Kowalski and Adelaide Mestre in the roles of Nurse/Mexican Woman to the cast of 2024’s much-anticipated presentation: Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE!

The classic beloved play opens on Thursday, November 14th. Public performances run through Sunday, December 1st. Stephen Hamilton, Co-Founder and the original Executive Director of Bay Street Theater, will direct the compelling drama chosen for this, the 16th anniversary of the popular Literature Live! performance series.

Shea Buckner and Adelaide Mestre join the cast of (in order of appearance) Daniela Mastropietro as Blanche DuBois, Katie Rodgers as Stella Kowalski, Sawyer A. Spielberg as Harold "Mitch" Mitchell, Nicole Marie Hunt as Eunice Hubbell, Joe Pallister as Steve Hubbell, Carlos Garcia as Pablo Gonzalez, and Matthew Conlon as Doctor.

Creative crew members include Assistant Director/ASM Brian Clemente, Scenic & Projection Designer Mike Billings, Costume Designer Yuka Silvera, Lighting Designer Justin Poruban, and Sound Designer David Brandenburg.

Tickets for the public start at $39.99 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The box office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 30 minutes before performances.

