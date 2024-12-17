Psychic Medium Matt Fraser is Coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts This Winter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Matt Fraser: America's Top Psychic Medium appearing on Friday, February 28, 2025. Tickets are $66 - $106 including fees and can be purchased in person, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Matt Fraser is America's Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment.

His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates, and locations he couldn't possibly know, only adding to his long-established reputation. Matt's uncanny abilities and extreme accuracy have allowed him to reach millions world-wide from A-list celebrities and influencers, to people all over the world looking to get in touch with those they have lost.

The New York Times Bestselling Author of We Never Die and a psychic phenomenon, Matt has caught the attention of major media outlets across the nation including USA Today, People Magazine, CBS Radio and countless others. He has also been a sought-after guest on popular television shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and many more.

