Photos: SISTER ACT at the Argyle Theatre

Sister Act is running through October 26 at Long Island's Argyle Theatre, having opened on September 20.

The production stars Aeja Barrows, alongside Heather Patterson King, Maggie Musco, Katie Snyder, Amanda Bruton, Robert Anthony Jones, Tyson Jennette, Zeth Dixon, Deven Brown, Aidan Michael Kelly, and Rodolfo Santamarina.

The ensemble features Corinne Ferrer, Cynthia Kauffman, Taylor Elise’ Jackson, Ashley Klinger, Juan Romero Muñoz, Dalon Bradley, Reneé Elkady, Hanna Scotch, Ava Arkin, LJ Brodie, and Jessica Mae Murphy.

The creative team includes Scenic Design by Sabrinna Cox, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Projections Design by Abbey Kuhns, and Props Design by Callie Hester. The Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Daniel Vaughn is Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti being Assistant Stage Manager. The Technical Director is Pat Downes.

See production photos below:

Photo credit: Richard Termine



