Photos: SISTER ACT at the Argyle Theatre

The production runs through October 26.
Sister Act is running through October 26 at Long Island's Argyle Theatre, having opened on September 20.
The production stars Aeja Barrows, alongside Heather Patterson King, Maggie Musco, Katie Snyder, Amanda Bruton, Robert Anthony Jones, Tyson Jennette, Zeth Dixon, Deven Brown, Aidan Michael Kelly, and Rodolfo Santamarina.
The ensemble features Corinne Ferrer, Cynthia Kauffman, Taylor Elise’ Jackson, Ashley Klinger, Juan Romero Muñoz, Dalon Bradley, Reneé Elkady, Hanna Scotch, Ava Arkin, LJ Brodie, and Jessica Mae Murphy.
The creative team includes Scenic Design by Sabrinna Cox, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Costume, Wig, Hair & Makeup Design by Amanda Scanze, Sound Design by Kimberly O’Loughlin, Projections Design by Abbey Kuhns, and Props Design by Callie Hester. The Music Coordinator is Russell Brown. Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA. Daniel Vaughn is Production Stage Manager, with Gabrielle P. Guagenti being Assistant Stage Manager. The Technical Director is Pat Downes.
See production photos below:
Photo credit: Richard Termine
The Company
Zeth Dixon and the Company
Heather Patterson King, Robert Anthony Jones and the Company
The Company
Tyson Jennette with Aidan Michael Kelly, Deven Brown, and Rodolfo Santamarina
Amanda Bruton, Aeja Barrows and the Company
Robert Anthony Jones, Aeja Barrows, Heather Patterson King, Zeth Dixon and the Company
Aeja Barrows
Aeja Barrows and Heather Patterson King
Deven Brown, Rodolfo Santamarina and Aidan Michael Kelly
Aeja Barrows and the Company
Aeja Barrows and the Company
Videos