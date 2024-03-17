Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport

Performances run through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

By: Mar. 17, 2024
The John W. Engeman Theater's production of JERSEY BOYS opened on March 14th and BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the festivities. Performances run through Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Check out photos below!

They were just four guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story– that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical”, Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night).”

JERSEY BOYS is directed and choreographed by Paul Stancato (Engeman Theater: Beautiful, The Scarlet Pimpernel, A Bronx Tale, Aida, In the Heights, Grease, Jekyll & Hyde, Sound of Music, Hairspray; National Tours: The Wedding Singer, Disney’s The Lion King, Flashdance The Musical, Jekyll and Hyde; Off-Broadway: Friends! The Musical Parody, ROCKSHOW, Happy 50-ish; Regional: Drury Lane Chicago, The Public Theater Joe's Pub, Timber Lake Playhouse, Grand Ole Opry, Palm Beach Dramaworks & The Mint Theater).

The Creative Team includes BENJAMIN STAYNER (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), John Burkland (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN MCQUEENEY (Props Design), WOJCIK CASTING TEAM (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Stage Manager), JENNIFER COLLESTER (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE(Producing Artistic Director). 

The cast of JERSEY BOYS features Nick Bernardi as Tommy DeVito (Engeman: Rock of Ages; Off-Broadway: The Perfect Game, Rewind: A Pop Musical; National Tours: Annie,Barbie Live; Regional: Theatre Aspen, RoA Hollywood, Royal Caribbean, Broadway by the Bay, Playhouse on Park); Stephen Cerf as NICK MASSI (Engeman: Mystic Pizza; Broadway: Jersey Boys; Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys, Nevermore, That Bachelorette Show; National Tours: Motown The Musical, Spamalot, Rock of Ages, Jersey Boys; Regional: Cape Playhouse, Papermill Playhouse, North Shore Music Theater, Ogunquit Playhouse); Joey LaVarco as FRANKIE VALLI (Broadway: 13 The Musical, The Radio City Christmas Spectacular; Off-Broadway: Jersey Boys, The New Kid; National Tour: Jersey Boys; Regional: The Cape Playhouse, Goodspeed, Reading; TV/Film: “30 ROCK”, “Late Nite with Seth Meyers”); Sean McGee as Bob Gaudio(National Tour: Jersey Boys; Regional: Music Theatre of Connecticut, Theatre Under the Stars, Tent Theatre, WaterTower Theatre).

Joining the ensemble of JERSEY BOYS are Carey Blackburn, Jonathan Cobrda, KATE COFFEY, LEXXI FRILLES, KATELYN HAROLD, Stephen C. Kallas, Mike Keller, DALE OBERMARK, Dominic Pagliaro, JUSTIN WOLFE SMITH, LOREN STONE, and JAKE WAFORD, and Dwayne Washington. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Stephen Cerf
Stephen Cerf

Joey LaVarco
Joey LaVarco

Joey LaVarco
Joey LaVarco

Nick Bernardi
Nick Bernardi

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco and Nick Bernardi
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco and Nick Bernardi

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Tonight's Band-Music Director Benjamin Stayner with Brian Sweeney, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Russell Brown, Justin Goldat and Jim Waddell

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Tonight's Band-Music Director Benjamin Stayner and Sound Designer Laura Shubert with Brian Sweeney, Bob Dalpiaz, Joel Levy, Russell Brown, Justin Goldat and Jim Waddell

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Dominic Pagliaro

Dominic Pagliaro
Dominic Pagliaro

Dominic Pagliaro
Dale Obermark

Dale Obermark
Dale Obermark

Dale Obermark
Justin Wolfe Smith

Justin Wolfe Smith
Justin Wolfe Smith

Justin Wolfe Smith
Jake Waford

Jake Waford
Jake Waford

Jake Waford
Stephen C. Kallas

Stephen C. Kallas
Stephen C. Kallas

Stephen C. Kallas
Loren Stone

Loren Stone
Loren Stone

Loren Stone
Joey LaVarco

Joey LaVarco
Joey LaVarco

Joey LaVarco
Stephen Cerf

Stephen Cerf
Stephen Cerf

Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee

Sean McGee
Sean McGee

Sean McGee
Jonathan Cobrda

Jonathan Cobrda
Jonathan Cobrda

Jonathan Cobrda
Carey Blackburn

Carey Blackburn
Carey Blackburn

Carey Blackburn
Lexxi Frilles

Lexxi Frilles
Lexxi Frilles

Lexxi Frilles
Mike Keller

Mike Keller
Mike Keller

Mike Keller
Katelyn Harold

Katelyn Harold
Katelyn Harold

Katelyn Harold
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf

Sean McGee, Joey LaVarco, Nick Bernardi and Stephen Cerf
Nick Bernardi

Nick Bernardi
Nick Bernardi

Nick Bernardi
Dwayne Washington

Dwayne Washington
Dwayne Washington

Dwayne Washington
Carey Blackburn and Lexxi Frilles

Carey Blackburn and Lexxi Frilles
Kate Coffey

Kate Coffey
Kate Coffey

Kate Coffey
Lexxi Frills, Kate Coffey, Nick Bernardi, Katelyn Harold and Carey Blackburn

Lexxi Frills, Kate Coffey, Nick Bernardi, Katelyn Harold and Carey Blackburn
Lexxi Frills, Kate Coffey, Paul Stancato (Director and Choreographer), Katelyn Harold and Carey Blackburn

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
The Cast and Creative of Jersey Boys

The Cast and Creative of Jersey Boys
Lexxi Frilles and Dwayne Washington

Lexxi Frilles and Dwayne Washington
Stephen Cerf, Joey LaVarco, Paul Stancato, Nick Bernardi and Sean McGee

Stephen Cerf, Joey LaVarco, Paul Stancato, Nick Bernardi and Sean McGee
Carey Blackburn, Kate Coffey, Joey LaVarco, Katelyn Harold and Lexxi Frilles

Carey Blackburn, Kate Coffey, Joey LaVarco, Katelyn Harold and Lexxi Frilles
Kate Coffey and Joey LaVarco

Kate Coffey and Joey LaVarco
Kate Coffey and Joey LaVarco

Kate Coffey and Joey LaVarco
Kevin J. O'Neill, Patti O'Neill, Stephen Cerf, Joey LaVarco, Paul Stancato, Richard Dolce, Jennifer Dolce, Sean McGee and Nick Bernardi

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Benjamin Stayner, Chelsey Steinmetz and Paul Stancato

Benjamin Stayner, Chelsey Steinmetz and Paul Stancato
Benjamin Stayner, Justin Wolfe Smith, Dale Obermark, Dominic Pagliaro, Paul Staccato, Loren Stone, Jake Waford and Stephen C. Kallas

Photos: JERSEY BOYS Opens at The John W. Engeman Theater at Northport
Paul Stancato

Paul Stancato
Kevin J. O'Neill, Paul Stancato and Richard Dolce

Kevin J. O'Neill, Paul Stancato and Richard Dolce
Dale Obermark, Loren Stone, Justin Wolfe Smith and Stephen C. Kallas

Dale Obermark, Loren Stone, Justin Wolfe Smith and Stephen C. Kallas
Dale Obermark, Loren Stone, Justin Wolfe Smith and Stephen C. Kallas




