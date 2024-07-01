Photos: Inside Opening Night of MASTER CLASS At Bay Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, July 28, Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts' highly-anticipated second show of the summer season, Terrence McNally's Tony Award-winning comedy with music MASTER CLASS delivered audience kudos and a hearty standing ovation. See photos from opening night.

Bay Street's Mainstage production stars the prolific star of stage and screen Vicki Lewis ("Chicago" on Broadway, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Modern Family, NewsRadio), and features Stella Kim (Broadway World Award – Best Featured Actress in Miss Saigon), Olivia Hernandez (who most recently played Betty and understudied Kelli O'Hara in Days Of Wine And Roses on Broadway), Rodney Ingram (who appeared as Raoul in the 30th anniversary Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera), Brett Ryback (original off-Broadway cast of Murder for Two), and Ben Rauch ("Big Bang Theory", "Mr. Robot", "Gossip Girl" and "Jersey Boys") as The Stage Hand. MASTER CLASS is directed by Lisa Peterson, OBIE Award-winning writer and director, who recently directed Doug Wright's Good Night, Oscar at the Goodman Theater and on Broadway.

Audience members included Bay Street's Board of Trustees Chairman Steven Todrys and his wife Karol, "Sex in the City" star Cynthia Nixon, Broadway producers and Board members-- Jayne Sherman, Patty Baker, Adrienne and Jerry Cohen, Riki Kane Larimer; additional members including Jennifer Bartley, David Fink, John Frawley, Myra Hackel, Wendy Harrison Hashmall, Loretta Kauman, Flora Schnall, Eric Segal; plus Composer and Lyricist Amanda Green and Broadway and Bay Street regular, Howard McGillin.



MASTER CLASS is a virtuosic exploration of art, ego, and the pursuit of perfection. In the waning years of her life and with her career far behind her, opera diva Maria Callas retreats into memories of acclaim and adversity while contending with her students during a funny and brutal master class in singing.

Single-performance tickets are currently available starting at $49.99. To purchase tickets visit the Box Office, open daily at 11 AM until 30 minutes prior to performance, or call (631) 725-9500 or visit baystreet.org 24/7.

Photo Credit: Barry Gordin

Comments