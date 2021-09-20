Photos: First Look at CABARET at The Argyle Theatre

Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre will present the hit Broadway musical Cabaret with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. Rescheduled from March 2020 due to the pandemic, performances begin this Friday, September 17, 2021 for a limited return engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 24, 2021 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island). Cabaret is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

Co-directed by Evan Pappas and Sara Brians, and with choreography by Sara Brians and music direction by Ethan Andersen, the principal cast will feature Dana Costello as Sally Bowles, Jon Peterson as The Emcee, and Andy Tighe as Cliff Bradshaw, with Fred Frabotta as Herr Schultz, Suzanne Grodner as Fräulein Schneider, Brian Owen as Ernst Ludwig, and Lilly Tobin as Fräulein Kost/Fritzie. They will be joined at the Kit Kat Club by Luke Bernier, Nikki Rinaudeo-Concessi, Nichole Forde, Zoe Gillis, LeVane Harrington, Keeley Anne McCormick, Carter Sabuda, Conor Stepnowski, and Alexis Semevolos Velazquez.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draws to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. First presented in 1966, the ground-breaking musical Cabaret won an impressive 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, which then culminated into a smashing Oscar Winning film in 1972 winning 8 Oscars. This classic Kander and Ebb score is entertaining, thought- provoking and Broadway musical theatre at its best.

The creative team includes Set Design by Audrey Vuong, Costume by Tristan Raines, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and Wig Design by Peter Fogel. Eugenio Contenti is associate director/choreographer. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Alison Savino with Assistant Stage Manager Julianna Cricchio. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Cabaret will play the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m.

PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Cabaret are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.

COVID-19 POLICY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: All patrons will be required to present proof of full vaccination (printed vaccination card or digital proof such as NYS Excelsior Pass), OR have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours prior to entering the theater and present printed proof, along with a valid matching ID. Children under 12 must wear masks. ALL patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks when not actively eating or drinking, per CDC's updated guidance.

For additional information, please visit www.argyletheatre.com.